Erratic Behavior Ahead? Stock Update onLaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) As Value Composite Three Hits 26

Checking in on some valuation rankings, LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) has a Value Composite score of 37. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 27. Switching out the sixth ratio with Buyback Yield we can calculate the VC3 score which stands at 26. As with the VC1 and VC2, companies are put into groups from 1 to 100 for each ratio and the individual scores are summed up. This total score is then put into groups again from 1 to 100. 1 is cheap, 100 is expensive.

Under recent market conditions, it may be quite difficult to be overly bearish. Most signs seem to be pointing in the right direction as investors keep concentrating on superior returns from the stock market. At this point in time, investors may have to make the tough decision whether to be fully invested in the stock market, or keep some cash handy on the sidelines. As we have seen, there will be a few days or weeks where market action may spur some second guessing, but the bulls seem they are still going to keep running. Many investors may be crafting plans for when the good times inevitably come to an end. Being prepared for market changes may help weather the storm when it comes.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO), we can see that the 24 month volatility stands at 23.9596, the 12 month volatility is presently 27.9336. The 6 month volatility is 15.0271, and the 3 month is spotted at 17.6945. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

After a recent scan, we can see that LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) has an Earnings Yield of 0.029612 and a five year earnings mark of 0.038929. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use earnings yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) is 0.039571. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC 5 year mark of LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) is 0.047976. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets).

Ratios

The External Financing Ratio of LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) is -0.130086.

This factor was introduced by Richard Tortoriello, a senior quantitative analyist for S&P Capital IQ. He authored a book on quantitative analysis: Quantitative Strategies for Achieving Alpha (2009, McGraw Hill). In this book, he identified the External Financing Ratio as a factor that is very good at predicting investment underperformance.

Formula:

External finance ratio=(Total Assets-Total Assets y-1-Cash Flow from Operations)Total Assets”> External finance ratio = ( Total Assets − Total Assets y-1 − Cash Flow from Operations ) divided by Total Assets



Gross Margin Score

Robert Novy-Marx, a professor at the University of Rochester, discovered that gross profitability – a quality factor – has as much power predicting stock returns as traditional value metrics. He found that while other quality measures had some predictive power, especially on small caps and in conjunction with value measures, gross profitability generates significant excess returns as a stand alone strategy, especially on large cap stocks.

Stock Market followers may also be following some quality ratios for LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO). Robert Novy-Marx, a professor at the university of Rochester, discovered that gross profitability – a quality factor – has as much power predicting stock returns as traditional value metrics. He found that while other quality measures had some predictive power, especially on small caps and in conjunction with value measures, gross profitability generates significant excess returns as a stand alone strategy, especially on large cap stocks.The Gross profitability for (LHO) is 0.075839.

Net Debt to Market Cap



This ratio gives a sense of how much debt a company has relative to its market value. Companies with high debt levels compared to their peers can be volatile. We calculate it as follows:

Net Debt to Market Cap=(Total Debt-Cash and ST Investments)Market Cap”> Net Debt to Market Cap = ( Total Debt − Cash and ST Investments ) divided by Market Cap



LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) currently has a net debt to market cap ratio of 0.234647.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) for last month was 0.967703. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) is 1.174081.

Investors may be doing a portfolio evaluation as we head into the second half of the calendar year. Assessing results from the first half may help identify what went right, and what went wrong. Many investors may have missed the charge, and they keep hoping for stocks to retreat to go on a buying spree. Gaining a solid grasp on the markets may take years to truly figure out. Combining technical analysis and tracking fundamentals may provide a large boost of confidence to the investor. Being able to sift through the countless chatter may take some perseverance and extreme focus. Creating a winning portfolio might only be a few sharp trades away.

