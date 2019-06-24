Equity Rundown: Signals in View for Liberty Global Ord A (LBTYA)

Focusing in on technical signals for Liberty Global Ord A (LBTYA), we have noted that the short-term moving average Hilo channel is currently Buy. This indicator calculates the moving average based on highs/lows rather than the closing price. The direction of the signal is currently Weakest. This signal indicates whether the Buy or Sell signal is getting stronger or weakening, or whether the Hold is heading towards a Buy or Sell. Looking at the reading from another indicator, the 20-day moving average vs price signal is displaying Buy. This is the signal from the 20-day MA which is used to monitor changes in stock price. The current signal direction has been noted as Weakest.

Individual investors have a lot to study when dealing with the stock market. New investors may start out thinking that with enough capital, they can easily start securing substantial gains. While equity market investing can help individuals build wealth, it can also be highly risky. Market education may be an extremely important part of any investor’s game plan. Knowing exactly where the money is invested and why it is invested there, may be a big help when reviewing portfolio performance down the line. Any investor who takes the reins and decides to make their own decisions should realize the importance of a well-rounded stock market education.

Investors may also want to take a longer-term look at Liberty Global Ord A (LBTYA) shares. According to the most recent information, the stock has a 52-week high of 30.5 and a 52-week low of 19.88. Tracking longer-term price action may help provide investors with a bigger range of reference when doing stock analysis. We can also check on the current opinion signal. For today’s trading session, the signal is 64% Buy. This is the combined signal for the previous month when applying a wide array of studies based on price movement. Investors may also be interested in the strength and direction of the opinion signals. The opinion direction is currently Weakening. This is a measurement over the past three trading sessions that provides an indication of whether the latest recent price movement is following the signal. A Buy or Sell signal with a “Strongest” direction indicates that the signal is gaining strength. The opinion strength signal is currently reading Average.

When it comes to investing in stocks, the question of risk will eventually need to be addressed. Of course, there are no guarantees when investing in the stock market. With this in mind, investors can proceed with a plan that helps minimize risk while still providing the opportunity to experience large profit potential. Each investor may have a different financial situation or tolerance for risk. There is often a fine line between being too aggressive or too conservative with equity investments. Finding that balance between the two extremes may be exactly what the earnest investor strives to do when tackling the markets.

Investors are often watching stock price support and resistance levels. The support is simply a level where a stock may see a bounce after it has dropped. If the stock price can break through the first level of support, the attention may shift to the second level of support. The resistance is the opposite of support. As a stock rises, it may see a retreat once it reaches a certain level of resistance. After a recent look, the stock’s first resistance level is 27.81. On the end, investors are keeping an eye on the first support level of 27.2. Investors will be watching the company shares closely as we head through earnings season. Interested parties will be watching to see if the company can beat analyst estimates for the quarter, and see what kind of impact the earnings results have on the stock moving forward.

Many active investors will use technical analysis when conducting stock research. Technical analysis involves studying trends and trying to predict which trends will continue into the future. Many technical traders will rely on charts to help provide the information they desire. Some technicians will use one or two technical indicators while others will combine many different ones. There are plenty of indicators out there that can be studied. Figuring out which indicators are the most reliable can be a tricky endeavor. Traders may want to try out various combinations in order to identify the ones that seem to provide the best advantage, even if it is a small one.