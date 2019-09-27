Equity in Focus: Global Telcom & Technology Inc (GTT) Channel Index Runs to Hold

Let’s take aim at some longer term technical indicators on shares of Global Telcom & Technology Inc (GTT). The current 60-day commodity channel index reading is Hold. The CCI indicator is typically used to scope out overbought and oversold levels. The CCI signal direction is Bullish. Let us now turn the focus to some medium-term indicators on company shares. The reading from the 40-day commodity channel index is currently Hold. As previously noted, the CCI indicator is mainly used to identify oversold and overbought levels. The signal direction is currently reading a Bullish.

Stock market triumph can be just as much about learning how to minimize losses as it is about picking winning stocks. Not even the most seasoned professional investors are right all the time. Successful investors know how to act quickly and protect themselves from big losses. Sometimes those sure-fire stock picks don’t perform as planned. Being able to detach from any emotion that one might have to a certain stock can help with being able to cut and run when the time is right. Investors will often try to convince themselves that the research was correct and the stock will bounce back, but this can lead to extended losses and future portfolio disaster. Sometimes markets or individual stocks will move in a direction that nobody expected. Being able to take a punch and move on is what may keep investors from experiencing quick defeat in the stock market.

Investors are often closely following recent stock price support and resistance levels. The support is a level where a stock may see a bounce after it has dropped. If the stock price can break through the first support level, the attention may move to the second level of support. The resistance is the opposite of support. As a stock rises, it may see a retreat once it hits a certain level of resistance. After a recent look, the stock’s first resistance level is 9.84. On the other side, investors are watching the first support level of 9.57. Investors may also want to take a longer-term look at company shares. According to the most recent information, the stock has a 52-week high of 46.65 and a 52-week low of 4.9. Staying on top of longer-term price action may help provide investors with a wider scope of reference when examining a stock.

The company’s current book value is 6.36. The book value is the per share value of a company based on its equity available to common shareholders for the trailing 12 months. Shifting gears, the company has a current interest coverage value of -0.69. This value measures a company’s ability to honor its debt payments. When the value is below 1, the company may not be generating enough cash from its operations to meet its interest obligations. Tracking current trading session activity on shares of (company), we can see that the stock price recently hit 9.68. Since the start of the session, the stock has managed to touch a high of 9.88 and drop to a low of 9.61.

There are various types of investment philosophies that investors may choose to follow when approaching the stock market. Value investing involves searching for undervalued or bargain stocks that may eventually offer solid returns. Growth investors often buy companies that have highly promising growth potential. Some investors will choose to invest with a contrarian approach. This entails making investment decisions that are opposite of what the majority are doing, such as buying when everyone else is selling and vice-versa. Socially responsible investors may be searching for companies that subscribe to a high level of ethical or moral standards.