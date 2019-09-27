Equity in Focus: Crawford Co. Cl B (CRD.B) Channel Index Runs to Buy

Avid investors may be following technical signals on shares of Crawford Co. Cl B (CRD.B). After a recent check, we have noted that the 60-day commodity channel index reading is Buy. The CCI indicator is generally used to identify overbought and oversold levels. The CCI signal direction is currently pointing to a Weakening. Changing the time-frame to the medium-term, we note that the reading from the 40-day commodity channel index is presently Buy. The signal direction is Weakening.

Tracking some alternate information, we have noted that the company’s current book value is 3.07. The book value is the per share value of a company based on its equity available to common shareholders for the trailing 12 months. Shifting gears, the company has a current interest coverage value of 5.36. This value measures a company’s ability to honor its debt payments. When the value is below 1, the company may not be generating enough cash from its operations to meet its interest obligations. Tracking current trading session activity on shares of (company), we can see that the stock price recently hit 9.8. Since the start of the session, the stock has managed to touch a high of 9.92 and drop to a low of 9.8.

Investors are often closely following recent stock price support and resistance levels. The support is a level where a stock may see a bounce after it has dropped. If the stock price can break through the first support level, the attention may move to the second level of support. The resistance is the opposite of support. As a stock rises, it may see a retreat once it hits a certain level of resistance. After a recent look, the stock’s first resistance level is 9.88. On the other side, investors are watching the first support level of 9.76. Investors may also want to take a longer-term look at company shares. According to the most recent information, the stock has a 52-week high of 10.56 and a 52-week low of 8. Staying on top of longer-term price action may help provide investors with a wider scope of reference when examining a stock.

