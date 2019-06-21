Equity Focus: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) Weighted Alpha at +10.67

Taking a closer look at shares of Verizon Communications Inc (VZ), we can see that the beta research opinion is presently Sell. This signal uses a system combining volatility, momentum, and wave theory to help spot the general trend. The beta research strength signal is currently Soft. This signal is compared to the historical performance where maximum would be considered the strongest, and minimum would be seen as the weakest. In terms of direction, the signal is currently Weakening. This signal may indicate if the Buy or Sell is weakening or gaining strength, or if the Hold is leaning towards a Buy or Sell.

Investors are constantly trying to gain any little advantage when it comes to the stock market. Setting realistic goals and staying disciplined when trying to attain those goals can have a positive impact on an investor’s psyche and portfolio performance. Making a couple of badly timed trades can have a drastic effect on the mindset of the investor or trader. Sometimes, investors will have a few missteps that generally include buying when the market is too high, selling when the market is low, or being on the sidelines during a major charge higher. Staying disciplined can help the average investor avoid common pitfalls to help keep the focus in the right direction. When inevitable mistakes are made, investors will have the opportunity to learn from those mistakes and get back on the road to recovery.

Tracking current trading session activity on shares of Verizon Communications Inc (VZ), we can see that the stock price recently hit 57.36. Since the start of the session, the stock has reached a high of 57.36 and hit a low of 57.36. Focusing in on some other information, we can see that the stock has a current weighted alpha of +10.67. The weighted alpha measures how much the stock has increased or decreased over the period of one full year. The weighting puts greater emphasis on more recent activity offering a more relevant measure for short-term technical analysts to use. A positive weighted alpha reading indicates that shares have risen over the past year. A negative reading would indicate that the stock is down over that same time period. Technical traders often use the weighted alpha to help discover stocks that are developing momentum. Current and potential shareholders will be earnestly watching to see how the stock performs as we near the midway point of the calendar year.

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) currently has 5 day MA of 57.46. Investors may use moving averages for multiple purposes. Some may use the moving average as a primary trading tool, while others may use it as a back-up. Investors may be looking for when the stock price crosses a certain moving average and then closes on the other side. These moving average crossovers may be used to help identify momentum shifts, or possible entry/exit points. A cross below a particular moving average may signal the start of a downward move. On the other end, a cross above a moving average may suggest a possible uptrend. Investors may be focused on many different time periods when studying moving averages. The stock currently has a 200 day MA of 56.72.

Taking a look at some indicators on shares of Verizon Communications Inc (VZ), we note that the reading from the 40-day commodity channel index is currently Hold. The CCI indicator is primarily used to identify oversold and overbought levels. The signal direction is currently Bearish. Checking on the 50-day parabolic time/price signal, we can see the signal is presently Buy. The signal direction is currently reading Weakest. Investors may opt to study a variety of different indicators in order to gain further insight on company share action. Traders may have increased interest when shares are nearing key support and resistance levels.

Following all the day to day information regarding publically traded companies can be challenging. There is rarely any shortage of data that investors can examine when attempting to research specific stocks. One of the greatest challenges for the investor is determining which data to focus on and which data to set aside. Investors will often need to stay aware of happenings in the overall economic environment, and pay attention to global factors that may have a widespread impact on markets. Being aware of the macroeconomic picture can greatly help the investor when making important portfolio decisions.