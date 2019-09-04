Equity Focus: Durect Corp (DRRX) Weighted Alpha at +20.50

Investors may be watching indicator signals on shares of Durect Corp (DRRX). After a recent look, we have noted that the beta research opinion is currently Buy. This signal uses a system combining volatility, momentum, and wave theory to help spot the general trend. In terms of direction, the signal is currently Strengthening. This signal may indicate if the Buy or Sell is weakening or gaining strength, or if the Hold is leaning towards a Buy or Sell. The beta research strength signal is currently Average. This signal is compared to the historical performance where maximum would be considered the strongest, and minimum would be seen as the weakest.

Investors might be searching far and wide for the next set of winning stocks to add to the portfolio. Many value investors may be on the lookout for stocks that are underpriced at current levels. Some investors may be looking for names that have the potential to see major growth in the next few years. Picking growth companies can be a bit riskier, but they may have much bigger potential for substantial returns. Other investors may be interested in finding companies that provide stable returns and pay out a solid dividend. Investors may even choose to piece together the portfolio with stocks from different categories. Having a diverse selection of stocks is typically recommended for longer-term portfolio health.

Focusing in on some other information, we can see that the stock has a current weighted alpha of +20.50. The weighted alpha measures how much the stock has increased or decreased over the period of one full year. The weighting puts greater emphasis on more recent activity offering a more relevant measure for short-term technical analysts to use. A positive weighted alpha reading indicates that shares have risen over the past year. A negative reading would indicate that the stock is down over that same time period. Technical traders often use the weighted alpha to help discover stocks that are developing momentum. Current and potential shareholders will be earnestly watching to see how the stock performs as we near the midway point of the calendar year. Tracking current trading session activity on shares of Durect Corp (DRRX), we can see that the stock price recently hit 1.66. Since the start of the session, the stock has reached a high of 1.67 and hit a low of 1.57.

Taking a look at some indicators on shares of Durect Corp (DRRX), we note that the reading from the 40-day commodity channel index is currently Buy. The CCI indicator is primarily used to identify oversold and overbought levels. The signal direction is currently Strengthening. Checking on the 50-day parabolic time/price signal, we can see the signal is presently Buy. The signal direction is currently reading Strengthening. Investors may opt to study a variety of different indicators in order to gain further insight on company share action. Traders may have increased interest when shares are nearing key support and resistance levels.

Durect Corp (DRRX) currently has 5 day MA of 1.62. Investors may use moving averages for multiple purposes. Some may use the moving average as a primary trading tool, while others may use it as a back-up. Investors may be looking for when the stock price crosses a certain moving average and then closes on the other side. These moving average crossovers may be used to help identify momentum shifts, or possible entry/exit points. A cross below a particular moving average may signal the start of a downward move. On the other end, a cross above a moving average may suggest a possible uptrend. Investors may be focused on many different time periods when studying moving averages. The stock currently has a 200 day MA of 0.76.

Investors might be searching far and wide for the next set of winning stocks to add to the portfolio. Many value investors may be on the lookout for stocks that are underpriced at current levels. Some investors may be looking for names that have the potential to see major growth in the next few years. Picking growth companies can be a bit riskier, but they may have much bigger potential for substantial returns. Other investors may be interested in finding companies that provide stable returns and pay out a solid dividend. Investors may even choose to piece together the portfolio with stocks from different categories. Having a diverse selection of stocks is typically recommended for longer-term portfolio health.