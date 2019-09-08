Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE:ENOG)’s Cash Flow Growth of 1.15431 Is Worth Taking Note Of

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE:ENOG) has seen year over year cash flow change of 1.15431. This is calculated as the one year percentage growth of the firm’s cash flow from operations from their publicly filed statement of cash flows. Cash reserves are an important element for an investor to consider when analyzing a stock. A continued reduction in cash flow could spell trouble for a firm while on the other hand solid continued cash flow growth should translate into stock growth.

Successfully tackling the equity markets may involve owning a wide range of stocks. Some investors may prefer growth stocks while others may opt for value stocks. Having a good mix of both types may help build of solid foundation for the portfolio. Investors may choose stocks in a specific industry that is gaining strength. If the industry is on the rise, the portfolio may be more likely to succeed. Finding companies that are considered leaders in their field may also be on the investor checklist. A company that has a large presence may help ease investor worry, especially in a down market climate. Finding the perfect stocks to add to the portfolio may not always be easy, and in fact it may be quite difficult. Investors may have to lay out goals to help keep things on track for both the short-term and the long haul.

In taking a look at some other key growth stats we note that the one year Growth EBIT ratio stands at -2.90416 for Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE:ENOG) and is a calculation of one year growth in earnings before interest and taxes. The one year EBITDA growth number stands at 1.90451 which is calculated similarly to EBIT Growth with just the addition of amortization.

Taking even a further look we note that the 1 year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Growth is at 3.53241. The one year growth in Net Profit after Tax is 9.57868 and lastly sales growth was 0.56408.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE:ENOG) has a present suggested portfolio ownership rate of 0.03940 (as a decimal) ownership. Target weight is the volatility adjusted recommended position size for a stock in your portfolio. The maximum target weight is 7% for any given holding. The indicator is based off of the 100 day volatility reading and calculates a target weight accordingly. The more recent volatility of a stock, the lower the target weight will be. The 3-month volatility stands at 33.819000 (decimal). This is the normal returns and standard deviation of the stock price over three months annualized.

Diving down into some additional near-term indicators we see that the Capex to PPE ratio stands at 0.216235 for Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE:ENOG). The Capex to PPE ratio shows you how capital intensive a company is. Stocks with an increasing (year over year) ratio may be moving to be more capital intensive and often underperform the market. Higher Capex also often means lower Free Cash Flow (Operating cash flow – Capex) generation and lower dividends as companies don’t have the cash to pay dividends if they are investing more in the business.

In looking at some key ratios we note that the Piotroski F Score stands at 6 (1 to 10 scale) and the ERP5 rank holds steady at 18721. The Q.I. Value of Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE:ENOG) currently reads 60.00000 on the Quant scale. The Free Cash Flow score of is also swinging some momentum at investors. The Great Britain based firm is currently valued at 1987.

Some other notable ratios include the Accrual Ratio of 2.186851, the Altman Z score of 2.550979, a Montier C-Score of 2.00000 and a Value Composite rank of 64.

In addition to Capex to PPE we can look at Cash Flow to Capex. This ration compares a stock’s operating cash flow to its capital expenditure and can identify if a firm can generate enough cash to meet investment needs. Investors are looking for a ratio greater than one, which indicates that the firm can meet that need. Comparing to other firms in the same industry is relevant for this ratio. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE:ENOG)’s Cash Flow to Capex stands at 0.216060.

As any seasoned investor knows, markets can move up or down in the blink of an eye. Investors who attempt to beat the market without creating a plan may find themselves grasping at straws down the line. Building a plan that included the right level of risk may be different for every individual. Managing risk and staying on top of the stock portfolio can help investors ride out the storm when it eventually rolls in. Anybody who manages their own portfolio knows that it can be extremely challenging at times. Finding a consistent process that works when markets become volatile can be a big help to the investor. Controlling emotions and conducting the necessary research can help the investor make the difficult decisions when they crop up.