Elizabeth Warren‘s Treasurer Once Dubbed ‘Personal PAC Man‘

By Larry Jones / May 28, 2019 at 5:00 am

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., decries big money in politics, but her presidential campaign treasurer embodies it, is reporting.

“Corruption, the influence of money, touches every decision that gets made in Washington,” Warren said at a campaign rally last week in Virginia. “Whatever issue brought you here today, I guarantee if there’s a decision to be made in Washington, it’s been touched, pushed, massaged, tilted over, just a little, so the folks with money do better than everyone else.”

But a headline for a 2007 profile in dubbed her now-treasurer, Paul Egerman a “personal PAC man.” The profile noted Egerman, a self-made millionaire, and his wife Joanne, had donated more than $1 million to support numerous election campaigns, including Hillary Clinton’s Senate campaign.

And according to a Center for Public Integrity analysis of Center for Responsive Politics data, Egerman and his wife have now given more than $8.4 million to various Democratic candidates and PACs since 1995.

Egerman donated $920,000 during the 2017-2018 election cycle to super PACs Planned Parenthood Votes and Senate Majority PAC, Public Integrity said, citing Federal Election.

In 2014, Egerman hosted a Democratic fundraiser attended by then-President Barack Obama, Public Integrity said. Each person was charged an entry price of $32,400, according to

Egerman declined to answer specific questions when reached by Public Integrity. But he said: “Elizabeth doesn’t do high-dollar fundraisers or call time, but I encourage anyone who supports her to help in any way they can.”