Elder Force Slides Below Significant Line For Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR)

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) are being monitored closely as they have moved below the Elder Force zero line. Elder’s Force Index (or EFI) uses volume and price change from previous close to determine the momentum behind a price move in a given direction. An increasing Force Index is indicative of strong interest in the direction of the price move while a decreasing Force Index suggests that price is moving counter to the major trend. It is calculated by exponentially smoothing the product of volume and the difference in price from previous close to current close. Values above 0 indicate a current buying trend, while values below 0 indicate a selling trend. The Force Index uses both the change in closing prices and volume in its calculation.

Checking on current RSI levels on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR), the 14-day RSI is currently standing at 44.49, the 7-day is at 54.28, and the 3-day is resting at 69.25. Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a frequently used technical analysis tool. RSI helps measure changes in price movement of a specific equity. RSI is a momentum oscillator that moves in a range from 0 to 100. RSI is generally used to interpret whether a stock is overbought or oversold. As a general rule, an RSI over 70 may indicate an overbought situation. On the other end of the spectrum, a reading under 30 may indicate an oversold situation.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 55.19. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) have a 200-day moving average of 15.66. The 50-day is 15.94, and the 7-day is sitting at 15.17. Using a bigger time frame to assess the moving average such as the 200-day, may help block out the noise and chaos that is often caused by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for spotting support and resistance levels.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is technical analysis indicator used to describe if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points. Currently, the 14-day ADX for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) is 40.85. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator that may be useful for traders and investors.

The Williams %R is designed to provide a general sense of when the equity might have reached an extreme and be primed for a reversal. As a general observance, the more overbought or oversold the reading displays, the more likely a reversal may take place. The 14 day Williams %R for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) is noted at -38.27. Many consider the equity oversold if the reading is below -80 and overbought if the indicator is between 0 and -20.

