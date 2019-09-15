Elder Force Slides Below Significant Line For Ascendis Pharma Ads (ASND)

Shares of Ascendis Pharma Ads (ASND) are being monitored closely as they have moved below the Elder Force zero line. Elder’s Force Index (or EFI) uses volume and price change from previous close to determine the momentum behind a price move in a given direction. An increasing Force Index is indicative of strong interest in the direction of the price move while a decreasing Force Index suggests that price is moving counter to the major trend. It is calculated by exponentially smoothing the product of volume and the difference in price from previous close to current close. Values above 0 indicate a current buying trend, while values below 0 indicate a selling trend. The Force Index uses both the change in closing prices and volume in its calculation.

As the markets continue to charge to new heights, investors may be trying to calculate where the markets will be moving in the next few months. Many market enthusiasts will be monitoring the current round of company earnings reports. A better than expected earnings period may help give the stock market another boost to even greater levels. At this point in time, investors may be a bit more cautious with stock selection. With so many names near all-time highs, investors may need to crunch the numbers to evaluate which stocks are still a good buy even at current price levels. Investors may also want to zoom out to the sector level and see if they can determine which sectors may be poised to outperform the overall market coming in to the second part of the year. Investors may also be looking at the overall economic conditions and striving to gain a sense of whether everything will align to keeping the bull run going.

Traders have been closely following shares of Ascendis Pharma Ads (ASND) recently. Focusing on moving averages, the 50-day is 113.09, the 200-day is at 101.61, and the 7-day is 106.83. Using the moving average for technical stock analysis is still quite popular among traders and investors. The moving average can be used as a reference point to help spot buying and selling opportunities. Using a longer term moving average such as the 200-day may help squash the noise and chaos that is sometimes created by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for figuring out support and resistance levels.

Ascendis Pharma Ads (ASND)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -78.24. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would point to an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would signal an oversold situation. The Williams %R was developed by Larry Williams. This is a momentum indicator that is the inverse of the Fast Stochastic Oscillator.

Ascendis Pharma Ads (ASND) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -119.01. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

There are many traders who think that proper psychology is one of the most important aspects of becoming successful in the stock market. Traders may need to learn how to become confident while overcoming certain fears and dealing with extreme ups and downs. This may not be easy as individuals all draw off of prior experiences at some level. Being able to convert outside success to the stock market may take some work. Traders who are able to overcome previous bias may be on the right path for having the proper mindset when entering the market.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Ascendis Pharma Ads (ASND) is sitting at 13.67. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a widely used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. After a recent check, the 14-day RSI is currently at 32.48, the 7-day stands at 24.30, and the 3-day is sitting at 11.71.

There are many factors that can affect the health of a certain company. Because of this, it can be extremely difficult to find one single strategy that will prove successful in the stock market. Investors are able to study all the different data, but figuring out the relevant information can be a struggle. There is plenty of company information that can easily be measured such as revenue and profits. There are also elements that aren’t as easily computed such as reputation and competitive advantage. Finding a way to gather all the information and craft a strategy that incorporates all aspects of a company may be a challenge for investors. Because there is a highly inherent human element to picking stocks, price action may not follow expectations. Human emotion can reverse course rapidly over a short period of time. Investors need to always be prepared for market uncertainty while attempting to keep emotions in check.