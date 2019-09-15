Edison International (EIX) Close Higher Than PSAR Line

Edison International (EIX)’s closing price of $71.93 has closed above it’s Parabolic SAR reading, indicating a potential trend reversal.

Parabolic SAR (or PSAR) is a simple, compact indicator that can provide some useful information when taking into account additional trends and factors. It is not typically recommended, however to use it as a stand-alone to generate trading signals. Since it is time and price based it is not adept at measuring the actual strength of a trend, merely its direction and duration. It is a good idea to use it in conjunction with additional indicators that can help determine the trend’s strength.

Stock market investing can sometimes become highly emotional. Being able to leave emotions out of the major investing decisions might be tricky, but it may end up being a portfolio savior down the road. Nobody wants to see a thoroughly researched stock pick underperform. Holding onto the hope that a certain stock has to bounce back may lead to later problems. Of course, it can be very hard for humans to admit when a mistake was made. Finding the ability to detach from a position can be tough. Humans make mistakes, but being able to learn from those mistakes moving forward can help with achieving long term success in the market.

At the time of writing, Edison International (EIX) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -23.85. Originally developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI was created to identify long-term changes in trends, but it has been used by traders for different time periods. The CCI may be used for multiple purposes, but a popular use is to spot overbought/oversold conditions.

The 14-day ADX for Edison International (EIX) is currently sitting at 15.79. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The ADX is a technical indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder used to determine the strength of a trend. The ADX is often used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of the trend.

Moving average indicators are used widely for stock analysis. Many traders will use a combination of moving averages with different time frames to help review stock trend direction. One of the more popular combinations is to use the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Investors may use the 200-day MA to help smooth out the data a get a clearer long-term picture. They may look to the 50-day or 20-day to get a better grasp of what is going on with the stock in the near-term. Narrowing in on Moving Averages, the 200-day for Edison International (EIX) is at 63.30, the 50-day is 71.81, and the 7-day is resting at 71.92. The RSI is computed based on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day. The 14-day RSI is presently standing at 49.01, the 7-day sits at 45.24, and the 3-day is resting at 36.44.

Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Edison International (EIX)’s Williams %R presently stands at -55.95. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

