East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sees the Tape Move -1.99%

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares have moved -1.99% on the week. The stock closed the most recent session at $44.38 after seeing 810091 shares trade hands. This represents a change of -1.29% from the opening.

Investors will most likely be looking ahead to the next round of company earnings reports. As the reports come in, all eyes will be on the companies that post wide margin earnings beats or misses. Many investors will be closely tracking which way analyst estimates are being adjusted right before earnings. This may provide some insight on how good or bad the numbers for the quarter are likely to be. Investors might want to take a look at their holdings after the earnings reports to make sure that nothing extremely odd is occurring after crunching the numbers.

When dealing with the stock market, investors have to be constantly on their toes. Investors who have had success in the past using a certain method for stock picking may eventually realize that the method no longer produces the same results as it once did. Expecting that the market environment will change and being able to react to those changes can greatly help the investor when the time comes. While investor confidence can be a positive thing, complacency can lead to future frustration and poor portfolio performance. Seasoned investors know that no bull market will last forever just as no bear market will last forever. Being prepared for any situation can greatly help the investor navigate the market when changes do occur.

There are many different strategies that investors use when entering the stock market. Beating the market is no easy task, and many veteran investors would echo that sentiment. When following the day to day happenings in the stock market, it can be easy to get distracted. There is a lot of emphasis on what is happening in the moment, and it can be tempting for investors to get caught up in the chaos. Everyday market fluctuations can sometimes cause investors to second guess their stock selections. Investors who are able to filter out the noise and focus on the most pertinent information may find themselves in an elevated position in relation to the rest of the investing field.

Investors might be reviewing portfolio performance over the last six months. Many investors will be tracking shares that are trading near important levels such as the 52-week high and 52-week low. When a stock is trading near new 52-week high, investors may have to decide whether they should sell or hold on for future gains. Stocks that are moving towards a new 52-week low may also be worth keeping an eye on. There are many factors that can have an impact on the health of a particular stock. This is one reason why stock picking can be extremely tough at times. Because there are always so many things to monitor, it may be next to impossible to build a formula that will continually beat the market. Even after all the applicable information has been examined, the investor still has to make sense of the data and figure out what to do with it. Knowing how to use company data can end up being the difference between handsome gains and crippling losses.

RECENT PERFORMANCE

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Year to date East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) is 1.95%, -14.47% over the last quarter, and -7.87% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, East West Bancorp, Inc. stock’s -16.22% off of the high and 5.59% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -39.21% (High), 10.81%, (Low).

RSI

Technical analysts have little regard for the value of a company. They use historic price data to observe stock price patterns to predict the direction of that price going forward. Analysts use common formulas and ratios to accomplish this. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s RSI (Relative Strength Index) is 39.87. RSI is a technical indicator of price momentum, comparing the size of recent gains to the size of recent losses and establishes oversold and overbought positions.

Stock market investors typically have to deal with the risk element when making decisions about specific holdings. There will always be a trade-off between risk and reward, and this is quite evident in the equity market. In general, the more that someone is willing to risk, the higher the potential gains. Investors might need to be willing to identify their risk levels before attempting to jump into the fray. Some investors will choose to play it safe while others will opt to swing for the fences. Managing risk becomes increasingly more important when economic conditions are cloudy. Accumulating the most amount of understanding and relevant information about a company may be a good place to start. Studying a company’s position in the current market may help with understanding how the company has set themselves up for future growth.