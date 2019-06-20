Earnings Spotlight on Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

Taking a look at the current quarter EPS consensus estimate for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H), we can see that the number is standing at 0.43. This estimate is comprised of 15 contributing analysts polled by Zacks Research. For the last reporting period, the company reported a quarterly EPS of 0.45. Professional Wall Street analysts have the job of analyzing companies and giving their opinions and estimates relating to future results. A large amount of weight is placed on analyst estimates, and earnings beats or misses revolve around these analyst projections. Sometimes these estimates are spot on, and other times they are not. When a company announces actual earnings results, the surprise factor can cause a stock to move sharply. If a company beats estimates and posts a positive earnings surprise, the stock may see a near-term jump in price. Conversely, a negative surprise may send the stock downward. Many investors will choose to be cautious around earnings releases and wait to make a move until after the dust has settled.

Watching stock price activity for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H), we have spotted shares trading close to the 75.33 level. Investors will often monitor stock price levels relative to its 52-week high and low marks. The 52-week high is currently 83.63, and the 52-week low is presently 63.49. When a stock price is nearing the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may closely follow activity to watch for a breach. Over the past 12 weeks, shares have moved 5.62%. Moving back to the start of the year, we can see that shares have changed 11.44%. Zooming in to the past 4 weeks, shares have seen a change of -0.34%. Over the last week, the stock has moved 0.67%.

Focusing in on analyst opinions, we note that the current average broker recommendation on shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) is presently 2.73. The recommendation falls on a scale between 1 and 5. A broker rating of 1 would translate into a Strong Buy. A rating of 5 would indicate a Strong Sell recommendation. This consensus broker rating may help shed some light on how the sell-side is currently viewing company stock. Based on sell-side analysts polled by Zacks Research, 2 have rated the stock a Strong Buy or Buy.

Equity analysts will routinely provide stock price target projections. Many investors are highly interested in where the analysts view the stock heading in the future. Presently, analysts polled by Zacks Research have set a consensus target price of $79 on shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Price target estimates can be calculated using different methods, and they may vary depending on the individual analyst. A thoroughly researched analyst report will typically provide detailed reasoning for a specific target price estimate. Some investors may track analyst targets very closely and use the data to complement their own stock analysis.

