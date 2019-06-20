Earnings in Focus on Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Tracking the present quarter EPS consensus estimate for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD), we have noted the current number is 1.15. This EPS estimate is using 7 Wall Street analysts polled by Zacks Research. Last quarter, the company stated a quarterly EPS of 1.4. Sell-side analysts have the job of examining companies and providing estimates relating to future results. These estimates carry a lot of weight on the Street, and earnings hits or misses revolve around these numbers. Sometimes these predictions are very close to the actual reported number, and other times they are not. When a company reports actual earnings results, the surprise factor can cause a stock price to jump or dive. If a company beats estimates and posts a positive earnings surprise, the stock may see a near-term jump in price. On the flip side, a negative surprise may send the stock downward. Many investors will opt to be cautious around earnings releases and wait to make a move until after the stock price has stabilized.

Focusing in on analyst opinions, we note that the current average broker recommendation on shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) is presently 2.14. The recommendation falls on a scale between 1 and 5. A broker rating of 1 would translate into a Strong Buy. A rating of 5 would indicate a Strong Sell recommendation. This consensus broker rating may help shed some light on how the sell-side is currently viewing company stock. Based on sell-side analysts polled by Zacks Research, 3 have rated the stock a Strong Buy or Buy.

Equity analysts will routinely provide stock price target projections. Many investors are highly interested in where the analysts view the stock heading in the future. Presently, analysts polled by Zacks Research have set a consensus target price of $111.75 on shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Price target estimates can be calculated using different methods, and they may vary depending on the individual analyst. A thoroughly researched analyst report will typically provide detailed reasoning for a specific target price estimate. Some investors may track analyst targets very closely and use the data to complement their own stock analysis.

Watching stock price activity for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD), we have spotted shares trading close to the 111.88 level. Investors will often monitor stock price levels relative to its 52-week high and low marks. The 52-week high is currently 115.41, and the 52-week low is presently 68.95. When a stock price is nearing the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may closely follow activity to watch for a breach. Over the past 12 weeks, shares have moved 19.81%. Moving back to the start of the year, we can see that shares have changed 50.6%. Zooming in to the past 4 weeks, shares have seen a change of -1.43%. Over the last week, the stock has moved -2.39%.

