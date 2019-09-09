Ducking Under the Trend Lines, Shares Look for a Catalyst: AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC)

AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) stock has been on a recent steady downtrend, causing some concern for shareholders.

It is important to consider the moving averages of a downtrending security. We see here that AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) is -10.11% away from the 20-Day Simple Moving Average. Their 50-Day Simple Moving Average is a difference of -32.05% from current levels. Further back, their 200-Day Simple Moving Average is -65.11% difference from today’s price. Currently, the stock is -64.64% from its 50-Day High and 18.11% from the 50-day low.

RSI and Recommendations

AAC Holdings, Inc.’s RSI is 39.03. Based on the stock’s volatility for the week, which is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given stock and represents average daily high/low percentage range of 18.00% and month of 16.80%. Wall Street analysts have a consensus 1.00 recommendation on the stock.

AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC)’s performance this year to date is -57.82%. The stock has performed -13.85% over the last seven days, -27.09% over the last thirty, and -35.80% over the last three months. Over the last six months, AAC Holdings, Inc.’s stock has been -74.44% and -92.65% for the year.