Drilling into the Technicals & Valuation For Vobile Group Limited (SEHK:3738), North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSX:NOA)

Vobile Group Limited (SEHK:3738) currently has a current ratio of 4.10. The current ratio, which is also known as the working capital ratio, is a liquidity ratio that displays the proportion of current assets of a business relative to the current liabilities. The ratio is simply calculated by dividing current liabilities by current assets. The ratio may be used to provide an idea of the ability of a certain company to pay back its liabilities with assets. Typically, the higher the current ratio the better, as the company may be more capable of paying back its obligations and in turn a more healthy balance sheet.

Successful investors are typically highly knowledgeable when it comes to the stock market. Smart investors are usually able to know when to buy and when to sell. They are also adept at controlling risk and properly managing the portfolio to extract maximum profit. These types of investors have most likely put in the required time and effort that it takes to understand the inner workings of the market. Expecting that profits will start rolling in immediately can lead to extreme disappointment down the line. Investors have to learn how to align goals and expectations in order to confidently navigate the market terrain.

Yield

The Q.i. Value of Vobile Group Limited (SEHK:3738) is 64.00000. The Q.i. Value is a helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be. The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Vobile Group Limited (SEHK:3738) is 79. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Vobile Group Limited (SEHK:3738) is 75.

Volatility & Price

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Vobile Group Limited (SEHK:3738) is 31.666100. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Vobile Group Limited (SEHK:3738) is 28.906400. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 34.064100.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Vobile Group Limited (SEHK:3738) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.75645. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.73333, the 24 month is 0.85161, and the 36 month is 0.85161. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.66000, the 3 month is 0.82759, and the 1 month is currently 0.96703.

Key Metrics

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Vobile Group Limited (SEHK:3738) is 2. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of Vobile Group Limited (SEHK:3738) is 18899. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be. The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Vobile Group Limited (SEHK:3738) is 13055. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

The Leverage Ratio of Vobile Group Limited (SEHK:3738) is 0.000000. Leverage ratio is the total debt of a company divided by total assets of the current and past year divided by two. Companies take on debt to finance their day to day operations. The leverage ratio can measure how much of a company’s capital comes from debt. With this ratio, investors can better estimate how well a company will be able to pay their long and short term financial obligations.

C-Score

Vobile Group Limited (SEHK:3738) currently has a Montier C-score of 4.00000. This indicator was developed by James Montier in an attempt to identify firms that were cooking the books in order to appear better on paper. The score ranges from zero to six where a 0 would indicate no evidence of book cooking, and a 6 would indicate a high likelihood. A C-score of -1 would indicate that there is not enough information available to calculate the score. Montier used six inputs in the calculation. These inputs included a growing difference between net income and cash flow from operations, increasing receivable days, growing day’s sales of inventory, increasing other current assets, decrease in depreciation relative to gross property plant and equipment, and high total asset growth.

The stock market can be an exciting yet scary place for investors who are just starting out. Individual investors who decide to manage their own portfolios may need to hit the books and be ready to take a comprehensive approach. There is no lack of information about investing in the stock market, but figuring out where to start can be difficult. Setting up goals and defining the investment plan can help start the investor down the right path. As many seasoned investors know, there can be times when nothing seems to be going right. Keeping a clear head and focusing on the relevant information can help the investor stay steady when the going gets tough.



The Current Ratio of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSX:NOA) is 0.84. The Current Ratio is used by investors to determine whether a company can pay short term and long term debts. The current ratio looks at all the liquid and non-liquid assets compared to the company’s total current liabilities. A high current ratio indicates that the company does not have trouble managing their working capital. A low current ratio (when the current liabilities are higher than the current assets) indicates that the company may have trouble paying their short term obligations. It is wise to compare a company’s current ratio to that of other companies in the same industry. It would also be wise to look at the trend of the current ratio for a given company over a given time period.

Stock market knowledge can be highly powerful. Successful investors are often highly knowledgeable and have put in the appropriate amount of time to become this way. Proper stock market knowledge may take a long time to acquire. Investors may spend countless hours trying to get an edge, and they may still feel like they are swimming upstream. Preparation and common sense can be highly important when trying to stay on top of the equity market. These days, there is no shortage of information for investors to get their hands on. The challenge then becomes how best to use the information at hand in order to develop knowledge that will help drive profits higher.

F Score, ERP5 and Magic Formula

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSX:NOA) is 7. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSX:NOA) is 10955. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be. The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSX:NOA) is 9169. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

Shareholder Yield

The Q.i. Value of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSX:NOA) is 51.00000. The Q.i. Value is a helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be. The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSX:NOA) is 27. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSX:NOA) is 25.

The Leverage Ratio of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSX:NOA) is 0.719402. Leverage ratio is the total debt of a company divided by total assets of the current and past year divided by two. Companies take on debt to finance their day to day operations. The leverage ratio can measure how much of a company’s capital comes from debt. With this ratio, investors can better estimate how well a company will be able to pay their long and short term financial obligations.

Volatility & Price

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSX:NOA) presently has a 10 month price index of 2.03514. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 2.33488, the 24 month is 3.22128, and the 36 month is 5.34035. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.55165, the 3 month is 0.91196, and the 1 month is currently 0.95541.

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSX:NOA) is 49.047000. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSX:NOA) is 29.921500. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 35.496600.

C-Score

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSX:NOA) currently has a Montier C-score of 3.00000. This indicator was developed by James Montier in an attempt to identify firms that were cooking the books in order to appear better on paper. The score ranges from zero to six where a 0 would indicate no evidence of book cooking, and a 6 would indicate a high likelihood. A C-score of -1 would indicate that there is not enough information available to calculate the score. Montier used six inputs in the calculation. These inputs included a growing difference between net income and cash flow from operations, increasing receivable days, growing day’s sales of inventory, increasing other current assets, decrease in depreciation relative to gross property plant and equipment, and high total asset growth.

Investors will be trying to gauge which way stock market momentum will shift as we head into the close of the calendar year. Some may be of the mindset that the bears will be taking over shortly. Others may be super bullish and ready for the market to make a further run higher. Trying to predict which way the tide will shift is no easy task. Being prepared for any situation that arises is a god way to combat the uncertainty that always follows the market. Being prepared can help the investor make quick, tough decisions when the time comes. Many investors may have already figured out that holding onto losers for too long can be damaging for the portfolio. They may have also realized that holding onto winners too long can also have negative effects. Finding that perfect buy/sell balance can end up being the difference between a good portfolio and a great one.

