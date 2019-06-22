Drilling into the Technicals & Valuation For Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)’s moving averages reveal that the Tenkan line of the shares are above the Kijun-Sen line, indicating potential upward momentum building in the bullish chart. Skechers U.S.A. moved -0.24 in the most recent session and touched 31.34 on a recent tick.

The Tenkan-Sen is generally used in combination with the Kijun-Sen to create predications of future momentum. A buy signal is created when the Tenkan-sen line moves above the Kijun-Sen, while a sell signal is created when the Tenkan-Sen line moves below the Kijun-Sen line.

Many technical traders use the Tenkan-Sen as a tool for predicting levels where the price of the asset will find short-term support.

When reading Ichimoku Kinko Hyo charts, investors should note that the Tenkan-Sen line leads the Kijun-Sen, and tracks price with more sensitivity because it covers a shorter period of time. When the Tenkan-Sen line crosses and moves above the Kijun-Sen line, this is generally considered a bullish signal. Alternatively, when the Tenkan-Sen line crosses below the Kijun-Sen line, it is considered a bearish signal.

The tenkan sen/kijun sen cross is one of the most traditional trading strategies within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. The signal for this strategy is given when the tenkan sen crosses over the kijun sen. If the tenkan sen crosses above the kijun sen, then it is a bullish signal. Likewise, if the tenkan sen crosses below the kijun sen, then that is a bearish signal. Like all strategies within the Ichimoku system, the tenkan sen/kijun sen cross needs to be viewed in terms of the bigger Ichimoku picture before making any trading decisions, as this will give the strategy the best chances of success. In general, the tenkan sen/kijun sen strategy can be classified into three (3) major classifications: strong, neutral and weak.

Conducting further technical review, shares of Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) have a 200-day moving average of 28.82. The 50-day is 30.29, and the 7-day is sitting at 31.06. Using a wider time frame to assess the moving average such as the 200-day, may help block out the noise and chaos that is often caused by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for spotting support and resistance levels. Employing the use of the moving average for technical equity analysis is still highly popular among traders and investors. The moving average can be used as a reference point to assist with the discovery of buying and selling opportunities.

Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -16.01. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would point to an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would signal an oversold situation. The Williams %R was developed by Larry Williams. This is a momentum indicator that is the inverse of the Fast Stochastic Oscillator.

Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 89.74. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) is sitting at 23.27. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a widely used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. After a recent check, the 14-day RSI is currently at 59.71, the 7-day stands at 64.97, and the 3-day is sitting at 58.56.

