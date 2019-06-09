Drilling Down into the Technicals & Valuation For The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI)

Company shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI) have seen the Rank Correlation Indicator climb higher over the past 3 trading days, suggesting that it could be nearing a turning point if the reading crosses the 80 mark.

The Rank Correlation Indicator, or RCI will find the highest high and the lowest low with a given range and will find out if the security is over or undervalued. It is very much like Stoachastic but with different time periods. Created by Charles Spearman, the indicator oscillates between +100 and -100. At +100 there is a maximum positive correlation between rising price and date. However, if the indicator shows -100, the price falls continuously while the date continues to rise. There is hence a maximum negative correlation. The interpretation is analogous to that for other oscillators. If RCI is higher than 80 (overbought), then a sell signal is triggered, and if RCI is lower than -80 (oversold), a buy signal is given.

Active investors are typically interested in the factors that drive stock price movements. Buying an individual stock means that you own a piece of the company. The hope is that the company does very well and becomes highly profitable. A profitable company may decide to do various things with the profits. They may reinvest profits back into the business, or they may choose to pay shareholders dividends from those earnings. Sometimes stocks may eventually become undervalued or overvalued. Spotting these trends may lead to further examination or the underlying fundamentals of the company. A company that continues to disappoint on the earnings front may have some issues that need to be addressed. It is highly important to make sure all the research is done on a stock, especially if the investor is heavily weighted on the name. Sometimes earnings reports may be good, but the stock price does not reflect that. Having a good understanding of the entire picture may help investors better travel the winding stock market road.

In addition to the RCI, investors may be looking to compare the current stock price of The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI) to some of its moving averages. After a recent check, the 200-day MA is resting at 4.79, and the 50-day is 6.16. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock.

The 14-day ADX for The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI) is currently at 24.41. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend. Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 37.42, the 7-day stands at 33.52, and the 3-day is sitting at 33.50. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings.

At the time of writing, The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -57.12. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average. Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI)’s Williams %R presently stands at -82.28. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

As we sail into the second half of the calendar year, investors may be looking to see what has gone right and what has gone wrong so far this year. Making necessary changes to some holdings may help position investors for the next couple of quarters. Being able to cut the riskier losers and take some profits from winners may help solidify the stock portfolio. As we run through the next round of company earnings reports, investors will be keeping a close eye on the data that is reported. Investors may be looking to buy companies that continue to post beats on the earnings front, and cut ties with ones that are not hitting their marks.