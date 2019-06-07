Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastr (DMB): UO Reading Under 40 for These Shares

Monitoring the levels for Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastr (DMB), we have made a note that the UO level is presently below 40. With the UO reading below 40, traders may be keeping an eye on the possibility that the stock is potentially in oversold territory.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum. The 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 63.27, the 7-day is at 65.91, and the 3-day is spotted at 81.25 for Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastr (DMB).

Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastr (DMB)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is sitting at -33.33. Typically, if the value heads above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. On the flip side, if the indicator goes under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold.

Shares of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastr (DMB) have a 200-day moving average of 12.56. The 50-day is 13.21, and the 7-day is sitting at 13.43. Using a bigger time frame to assess the moving average such as the 200-day, may help block out the noise and chaos that is often caused by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for spotting support and resistance levels.

Active traders have a wide range of technical indicators at their disposal for when completing technical stock analysis. Currently, the 14-day ATR for Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastr (DMB) is spotted at 0.11. First developed by J. Welles Wilder, the ATR may assist traders in determining if there is heightened interest in a trend, or if extreme levels may be signaling a reversal. Simply put, the ATR determines the volatility of a security over a given period of time, or the tendency of the security to move one direction or another.

Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastr (DMB) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 151.47. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

