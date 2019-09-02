Dow 30 Short Proshares (DOG) Shares Tumble -2.93% for Week

Dow 30 Short Proshares (DOG) shares are showing positive momentum over the past week as the stock has clocked in with gains of -2.93%. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved 0.30% over the past 4-weeks, -2.89% over the past half year and -3.42% over the past full year.

With the stock market continuing to move higher, investors may be searching for stocks that are still fairly undervalued. This may involve doing a little bit more homework than usual. Spotting those names that have been cast aside and not garnering much recent attention might be a good place to start. Putting in a few extra hours of stock research may provide some good options for buying on the next big dip. Of course, nobody can say for sure how long the markets will continue to climb. Being ready for a pullback can help if investors already have some names in mind that they are looking to scoop up when they fall to a certain level. Tracking the technicals and staying up on the fundamentals should help investors hone in on the next wave of stocks to add to the portfolio.

Traders may be narrowing in on the ATR or Average True Range indicator when reviewing technicals. At the time of writing, Dow 30 Short Proshares (DOG) has a 14-day ATR of 0.76. The average true range indicator was created by J. Welles Wilder in order to measure volatility. The ATR may assist traders with figuring out the strength of a breakout or reversal in price. It is important to note that the ATR was not designed to determine price direction or to predict future prices.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Dow 30 Short Proshares (DOG)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -89.41. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 55.84, the 50-day is 53.49, and the 7-day is sitting at 54.42. The moving average is a popular tool among technical stock analysts. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock.

Investors may use multiple technical indicators to help spot trends and buy/sell signals. Presently, Dow 30 Short Proshares (DOG) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -127.77. The CCI was developed by Donald Lambert. The assumption behind the indicator is that investment instruments move in cycles with highs and lows coming at certain periodic intervals. The original guidelines focused on creating buy/sell signals when the reading moved above +100 or below -100. Traders may also use the reading to identify overbought/oversold conditions.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is a popular technical indicator designed to help measure trend strength. Many traders will use the ADX in combination with other indicators in order to help formulate trading strategies. Presently, the 14-day ADX for Dow 30 Short Proshares (DOG) is 24.47. In general, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The ADX alone was designed to measure trend strength. When combined with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI), it can help decipher the trend direction as well.

Investors often have to make the decision of how aggressive they are going to invest. Some investors looking to make a quick dollar may jump in head first without a plan. This can be dangerous for the health of the portfolio in the long-term. Taking a chance on a risky stock may provide high returns, but investors often need to calculate whether the risk is worth the reward. Managing that risk in turbulent markets may help keep the average investor afloat when the markets inevitably turn sour for an extended period. Doing all the necessary stock research may include keeping a close tab on technicals, fundamentals, relevant economic data, and earnings reports. Investors may have to find a way to keep the rational side from being consumed by irrational behavior when studying the markets.