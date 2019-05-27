Donald Trump Jr. Signs Book Deal

By Larry Jones / May 27, 2019 at 1:40 am

Center Street Books has signed a deal with Donald Trump Jr. for a book focusing on politics, a close source to the president’s son told on Wednesday.

The book, expected to be published late this year, also will take a look at current events and the future of the MAGA movement.

Center Street Books is an imprint of the Hachette Book Group. Publisher Rolf Zettersten and Center Street editorial director Kate Hartson reportedly negotiated the deal with attorney and literary agent Tom Winters.

Last year reported that several major publishers passed on a book by Trump Jr., citing concern that he may face legal charges related to the Mueller investigation. However, in the end, no charges were brought against him in the probe.

At the time, senior correspondent Charles Gasparino acknowledged that Trump Jr was “getting some pushback from major publishers,” but Gasparino insisted that “Someone’s going to publish this thing and it will probably sell.”