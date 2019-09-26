Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR): Shares Heading Towards 52-Week High

After a recent check, we can see that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) shares haves been trading near the 52-week high mark. Investors may be watching how shares respond as they reach this level. At the time of writing, company shares had recently hit 112.95. At this level, shares are noted trading -1.36% away from the 52-week high. Investors will be interested to see if the stock can maintain momentum after breaking the 52-week high or if the level is merely breached and there is a pullback. Traders and investors might have to make the decision whether to lock in current profits, or hold on for a further push higher.

Investors may be wondering which way stock market momentum will shift in the second half of the year. If the economic landscape shifts and markets start to go south, investors may need to have an action plan in place. Keeping the bigger picture in mind may help investors when markets are struggling. Short-term developments may cause the investor to lose confidence in certain holdings. Keeping the focus on stock analysis and the overall economic picture may help investors see through the trees. Sometimes the calm, cool, and collected approach will help settle the mind during turbulent market conditions. Being able to stay emotionally unattached to a stock or sector may assist the investor with making tricky buying or selling decisions. Being disciplined is an attribute that many successful investors share. Being prepared for many different scenarios can help ease the burden when those tough portfolio decisions have to be made.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) shares currently have a consensus recommendation of 2.20. This rating uses a scale from 1 to 5. A recommendation of 1 or 2 would represent a consensus Buy. A rating of 4 or 5 would indicate a consensus Sell. A rating of 3 would signify a consensus Hold recommendation. Investors often follow the opinions of sell-side analysts offering target prices on the stock. The consensus target price for the stock is presently $112.32. The stock currently has a beta value of 0.58. Beta can be useful to gauge stock price volatility in relation to the broader market. A beta of 1 may show that the stock price moves with the market. A beta under 1 might indicate that the stock is less volatile than the market. A beta over 1 indicates that the stock price is more volatile than the market in theory.

With the stock nearing 52-week highs, investors may be trying to project the price action over the next few months. Taking a look back at some historical performance numbers for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), we can see that shares are 0.61% over the last week. For the last month, company shares are 17.82%. For the last quarter, the stock has performed 3.56%. Watching recent volatility levels, we can see that shares have been recorded at 2.10% for the week, and 2.59% for the last month. If we look back year-to-date, the stock has performed 25.06%. Over the past full-year, shares have performed 31.90%.

Investors may also be paying close attention to some simple moving average indicators on shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). The moving average uses the sum of all of the previous closing prices over a certain time period and divides the result by the number of prices used in the calculation. Many investors will opt to use multiple time periods when examining moving averages. Recently, company shares have been recorded trading 4.72% away from the 20-day moving average. Pushing out to the 50-day, we can see that shares are currently trading 9.99% off of that number. Zooming out to the 200-day moving average, shares have been trading 11.69% away from that value.

Making ones way through the equity markets can be highly challenging. Investors might be reviewing strategies to see what has worked and what hasn’t worked in the past. After studying the broader economic factors that impact equity markets, it may be time to focus in on specific stocks to add to the portfolio. Investors may examine different sectors first in order to figure out where the majority of the growth potential lies. Doing all the necessary research on sectors can help pinpoint where the next major trend will be forming. This study may not lead to exact findings, but it may provide a better framework with which to operate moving forward in the stock market. Finding those big winners can take a lot of time and effort. Digging through the numbers may be cumbersome at times, but the rewards for sticking with it and putting in the work may pay off greatly down the line. Staying on top of economic news and the fundamentals of stocks in the portfolio on a consistent basis can help the investor better traverse the often rocky terrain that is the stock market.