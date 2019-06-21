Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB): Average Broker Recommendation Watch on These Shares

Wall Street analysts have the ability to provide stock ratings for companies that they track. Based on analysts used by Zacks Research, the present average broker rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is currently 2. This mean rating includes analysts who have offered Sell, Buy and Hold ratings on the equity. This rating lands on a numerical recommendation scale from 1 to 5. A score of 1 would represent a Buy recommendation, and a score of 5 would indicate a Sell recommendation. Out of all the analysts providing ratings, 3 have rated the stock a Strong Buy or Buy, based on data provided by Zacks Research.

Many individual investors would agree that self confidence can play a major role when investing in the stock market. Learning how to trust instinct might be the difference between a good trade and a great trade. Investors who are able to develop a high level of self confidence may be able to pull the handle on a trade that most other people wouldn’t. Of course this may work against the investor who pushes self confidence into over confidence territory. Investors may also have to master the art of being patient in the stock market. Often times there are strategies that take time to fully develop. Taking the time to make solid investing decisions can mean the difference between realized profits and portfolio busters.

Zooming in on recent stock price action for Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB), we note that shares are trading near the 64.33 level. Investors will often follow stock price levels in relation to the 52-week high and low levels. The 52-week high is presently 71.83, and the 52-week low is sitting at 58.24. When a stock price is getting close to either the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may track activity to watch for a move past the established mark. Over the last 12 weeks, shares have seen a change of 2.4%. Heading further back to the start of the year, we note that shares have seen a change of 4.03%. Focusing in closer to the last 4 weeks, shares have seen a change of 3.76%. Over the past five trading days, the stock has changed 2.62%.

Sell-side Wall Street analysts will commonly offer stock price target estimates. Many investors pay close attention to where the analysts project the stock moving in the future. After a recent scan, we can see that analysts polled by Zacks Research have set a consensus price target of $73.5 on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB). Price target estimates can be calculated using various methods, and they may be quite different depending on the individual analyst. A fully researched analyst report will generally provide detailed reasoning for a specific target price prediction. Some investors may track analyst targets very closely and use the information to complement their own stock research.

Taking a quick look at the current quarter EPS consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB), we can see that the most recent level is sitting at 0.49. This EPS projection uses 5 Sell-Side analysts polled by Zacks Research. For the previous reported quarter, the company posted a quarterly EPS of 1.04. Covering analysts have the tough job of following companies and offering future estimates. These estimates are often closely followed on the Street, and earnings beats or misses revolve around these projections. Sometimes these predictions are extremely close to the actual reported number, and other times they may be way off. When a company posts actual earnings numbers, the surprise factor can lead to sudden stock price fluctuations. If a company meets and beats estimates and posts a positive earnings surprise, the stock may see a near-term bump. On the other end, a negative surprise may send the stock in the opposite direction. Many investors will choose to trade with caution around earnings releases and wait to make a move until after the major activity has subsided.

Stock market investors often rely on fundamental analysis for stock research. The EPS or earnings per share ratio shows the amount of company earnings that can be attributed to every share that is held. EPS lets investors directly compare one company to another when examining potential investments. Investors are typically searching for stocks that have a growing EPS. The EPS measure tends to be more telling when viewed over a longer period of time. When companies report quarterly earnings, the EPS measure is highly scrutinized by investors and analysts alike.