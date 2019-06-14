Does Viavi Solutions Inc. ($VIAV)’s ROA -0.01679 Excite Investors?

{csv|m:251|id:21|s:Company}} (VIAV) is boasting an Return on Assets number of -0.01679. ROA tells an investor how much after-tax profit a company generated for each $1 in assets. In other words, ROA measures a company’s net earnings in relation to all of the resources it had at its disposal—the shareholders’ capital plus short and long-term borrowed funds. Thus, return on assets is the most stringent test of return to shareholders.

FCF on Debt



Another ratio S&P Analyst Richard Tortoriello recommends to use is ‘Free Cash Flow to debt’. (‘Quantitative Strategies for Achieving Alpha’) This ratio shows how long it would take a company to pay back its debt using its current level of free cash flow. In his study, Tortoriello found that investing in the top 20% companies with the highest FCF/debt ratio generated substantially higher returns compared to the market.

Formula:

FCF on Debt = (Cash Flow from Operations−Capital Expenditure) / Total Debt

The FCF on debt number for Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) stands at 0.134134.

Net Debt to Market Cap

This ratio gives a sense of how much debt a company has relative to its market value. Companies with high debt levels compared to their peers can be volatile. We calculate it as follows:

Net Debt to Market Cap = (Total Debt−Cash and ST Investments) / Market Cap

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) has a net debt to market cap ratio of 0.134134.

FCF

Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Yield of Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is 0.026135. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The 5 Year FCF Yield of Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is 0.002971. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

Most investors are more familiar with P/B or Price-to-book. This is just the inverted value.

Price-to-Book Ratio = Market Cap divided by Common Shareholders Equity

Market watchers may also be following some quality ratios for Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV). Robert Novy-Marx, a professor at the university of Rochester, discovered that gross profitability – a quality factor – has as much power predicting stock returns as traditional value metrics. He found that while other quality measures had some predictive power, especially on small caps and in conjunction with value measures, gross profitability generates significant excess returns as a stand alone strategy, especially on large cap stocks.The Gross profitability for (VIAV) is 0.359602.

M-Score (Beneish)

The M-Score, conceived by accounting professor Messod Beneish, is a model for detecting whether a company has manipulated their earnings numbers or not. Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) has an M-Score of -2.887396. The M-Score is based on 8 different variables: Days’ sales in receivables index, Gross Margin Index, Asset Quality Index, Sales Growth Index, Depreciation Index, Sales, General and Administrative expenses Index, Leverage Index and Total Accruals to Total Assets. A score higher than -1.78 is an indicator that the company might be manipulating their numbers.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) has a Value Composite score of 49. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 52.

