Does The 2.14 Beta For Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Place Them on The Buy List?

Examining shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), we can see that the stock has a current beta of 2.14. Checking in on current price action, company shares had recently touched 58.74. From the session open, shares have moved 0.00%. Investors will be watching to see how the stock reacts to market influences over the next few weeks. As we near the halfway point of the calendar year, investors may be trying to figure out if now is the time to get in on the name, or whether to wait for a better opportunity.

We are also noting that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) was recently seen trading -21.15% away from the 50-day high and 7.96% separated from the 50-day low. Taking a broader view, the current separation from the 52-week high is -35.44%, and the distance from the 52-week low is currently 56.89%. Let’s also look quickly at some analyst views on company shares. At the time of writing, the consensus target price for the company is $75.74. The consensus recommendation provided by covering sell-side analysts is currently 1.80. This number lands on a scale from 1 to 5. Following this scale, a rating of a 1 or a 2 would indicate a consensus Buy recommendation. A rating of 4 or 5 would represent a consensus Sell recommendation. A rating of 3 would indicate a Hold recommendation.

After a recent check, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) shares have been seen trading -0.06% away from the 20-day moving average. Zooming out to the 50-day, we can see that shares are currently trading -8.75% off of that mark. Looking at the 200-day moving average, shares have been trading -4.65% away from that value. The moving average uses the sum of all of the previous closing prices over a certain time period and divides the result by the number of prices used in the calculation. Many investors will opt to use multiple time periods when examining moving averages. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators, and they may prove to be very useful for spotting peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader calculate sturdy support and resistance levels for the stock.

Investors may be closely monitoring historical stock price performance in order to examine what has been happening with company shares. Let’s take a look at some of the numbers for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Stock price performance for the past week is currently noted at -0.42%. If we look back to the beginning of the calendar year, shares have performed 35.10%. Looking back over the past full-year, shares have performed -25.97%. Over the past month, the stock has performed -8.38%. Over the last quarter, the stock has performed -11.47%. Briefly looking at some recent volatility numbers, we can see that shares have been noted at 4.42% for the week, and 3.97% for the past month.

