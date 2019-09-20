Do Analysts See Any Upside to AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)?

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) currently has an Average Broker Rating of 3. The ABR rank within the industry stands at 61. This number is based on the 3 sell-side firms polled by Zacks.



Each brokerage research report carries with it some form of recommendation. The brokerage firms may use different lingo for their rating systems (like saying Outperform instead of Buy), but they can all be properly sorted into our 5 level classification system that is now the industry standard. Each of the 5 classifications has a value associated with it to help compute the ABR.

As the name implies the ABR will show you the Average of Brokerage Recommendations on a given stock. The benefit is that you quickly get a snapshot of where Wall Street stands on a stock without having to read a mountain of research reports.



Broker recommendations are made by brokerage firms (for example, JP Morgan) and are not an outright recommendation to buy or sell a share, but instead give an indication of how the broker thinks the company will perform relative to its sector. Their recommendations are issued over a particular period of time. The recommendations provided in the Research Centre are shown on a 75 day rolling basis. Each brokerage firm has its own way of rating that may make it difficult to compare broker recommendations between the brokerage houses.

For example, at one brokerage “buy” may be the strongest recommendation, while at another “buy” could be second to a “strong buy” rating. The second-highest ratings also have a number of different other names: “accumulate”, “outperform”, “moderate buy” or “overweight”.

Analysts on a consensus basis are expecting that the stock will reach $77 within the year.

As we move closer towards the end of the year, investors might be looking over the portfolio and trying to see what has been working and what hasn’t been. Investors may be studying the most recent earnings reports of stocks they own in order to make sure that everything is still in order. Active investors might be double checking the portfolio to make sure that it is properly diversified. There might be a few adjustments that need to be made in order to keep the holdings balanced. Of course, nobody can say for sure which way the momentum will shift over the next couple of quarters, but being prepared for any situation is generally considered to be a good idea.

Most recently AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) posted quarterly earnings of $.65 which compared to the sell-side estimates of .11. The stock’s 12-month trailing earnings per share stands at $1.08. Shares have moved $2.88 over the past month and more recently, $6.32 over the past week heading into the earnings announcement. There are 2 analyst projections that were taken into consideration from respected brokerage firms.

The investing community is always using the terms bulls and bears. They are terms used to label market trends. Upward trends are considered bullish while downward trends are considered bearish. The overall market trend has been bullish for a long period of time. Trends can be long-term, short-term, or intermediate. These terms are used universally and may apply to entire markets or specific stocks. While there is money to be made in bull and bear markets, investors may want to concoct a stock strategy that will perform well during any conditions. Investors who are successful throughout any market conditions are typically highly focused, disciplined, and consistent with their trading maneuvers. Whether optimism or pessimism rules the sentiment, investors need to be able to capitalize when the time comes.

Buy Ratings

1 analysts rate AppFolio, Inc. a Buy or Strong Buy, which is 33.33% of all the analyst ratings.

Earnings

Research analysts are predicting that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will report earnings of $.08 per share when the firm issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus earnings per share number according to data from Zack’s Research.

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) closed the last session at $99.57 and sees an average of 144524 shares trade hands in each session. The 52-week low of the stock stands at $54.36 while the current level stands at 85.66% of the 52-week High-Low range. Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved -.14% over the past 12 weeks and 68.95% year to date.

As most investors realize, markets will trade in cycles. This being the case, most investors will likely experience extremes of both bull and bear markets during their investing tenure. A big factor in scooping up profits during bull or bear markets is having the ability to identify when markets are beginning to peak or bottom out. This is obviously no easy task even for the most experienced investor. Certain types of stock investment strategies may do better during different market conditions. Professional traders may use highly complex systems in order to spot market opportunities. Novice investors who are just starting out may use simple strategies at first. Choosing a stock picking strategy that is tailored to fit the individual investor’s goals and financial situation may be a good way to create a solid base from which to start from. With the proper amount of research and discipline, the novice investor can begin to make the transition into becoming a skilled investor.

