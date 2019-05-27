DNC Lags Far Behind RNC in Donations

By Larry Jones / May 27, 2019 at 4:20 am

The Democratic National Committee raised only $6.6 million in April, lagging well behind the Republican National Committee, which had $15.9 million in donations during the month, reported Wednesday.

The numbers were even worse for the Democrats related to debt and cash on hand, with the DNC $6.2 million in debt and only with $7.6 million on hand, according to

The RNC, meanwhile, has no debt and $34.7 million cash on hand.

The situation is so dire for the DNC that while Republicans can expand their reach by offering all their candidates data for free, Democrats are charging $175,000 merely for access.

An RNC spokesman explained the significance, saying "Chairwoman [Ronna] McDaniel's fundraising allows the RNC to build the necessary infrastructure and permanent data-driven ground game to benefit Republicans up and down the ballot."

For the Democrats, the RNC spokesman said, "A cash-strapped DNC is in no position to offer their eventual nominee significant resources after they conclude their costly primary battle."