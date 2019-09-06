Diving into the Valuation Scores for Carasso Motors Ltd. (TASE:CRSO), Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS)

Carasso Motors Ltd. (TASE:CRSO) has an ERP5 rank of 4251. The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

Many investors enter the stock market without a plan in place. Investment goals may be a highly important part of coming out on top. Investors may need to set realistic and measureable goals in order to build a baseline for success. Defining investment goals clearly can help keep individual investors from making common mistakes and losing their shirts. Creating a plan for entering the equity market may start by setting up goals and outlining the objectives of the individual. These goals can differ depending on the person and situation. Many investors will opt to follow strategies put in place by others. This may work fine for some, but not as well for others. Keeping a close eye on particular stocks in the portfolio may help the investor when the time comes to adjust the holdings. Being able to adapt to rapidly changing market environments may turn out to be immensely important when the winds of uncertainty blow in.



FCF Yield 5yr Avg

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Carasso Motors Ltd. (TASE:CRSO) is -0.044372.

Technicals & Ratios

The EBITDA Yield is a great way to determine a company’s profitability. This number is calculated by dividing a company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by the company’s enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The EBITDA Yield for Carasso Motors Ltd. (TASE:CRSO) is 0.165511.

The Earnings to Price yield of Carasso Motors Ltd. (TASE:CRSO) is 0.115306. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance. Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for Carasso Motors Ltd. (TASE:CRSO) is 0.069499.

Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for Carasso Motors Ltd. is 0.074892.

Q.i. Value

The Q.i. Value of Carasso Motors Ltd. (TASE:CRSO) is 5.00000. The Q.i. Value is another helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be.

Quant Scores

The M-Score, conceived by accounting professor Messod Beneish, is a model for detecting whether a company has manipulated their earnings numbers or not. Carasso Motors Ltd. (TASE:CRSO) has an M-Score of -3.105364. The M-Score is based on 8 different variables: Days’ sales in receivables index, Gross Margin Index, Asset Quality Index, Sales Growth Index, Depreciation Index, Sales, General and Administrative expenses Index, Leverage Index and Total Accruals to Total Assets. A score higher than -1.78 is an indicator that the company might be manipulating their numbers.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Carasso Motors Ltd. (TASE:CRSO) is 4. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Carasso Motors Ltd. (TASE:CRSO) is 2.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Carasso Motors Ltd. (TASE:CRSO). The name currently has a score of 22.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

At the time of writing, Carasso Motors Ltd. (TASE:CRSO) has a Piotroski F-Score of 6. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Investing in the stock market may include having to keep emotions in check. When things get crazy, investors may be forced with tough decisions. Being able to stay away from impulsive decisions may help when the time comes to tweak the portfolio. Having the proper discipline and market perspective may also be a highly desirable trait for a successful trader. Investors who are able to practice discipline may be able to avoid emotional trading pitfalls in the future. Even highly experienced investors may have to someday make the difficult decisions in order to keep the portfolio strong. Figuring out what works and what doesn’t may take many years of trial and error. Learning to filter through the daily noise can be a big asset when trying to focus on the particularly important information.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) has an ERP5 rank of 12602. The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. It looks at the stock’s Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The lower the rank, the more undervalued a company is considered to be.

Successful traders are typically skilled at building highly disciplined trading systems. These systems that they create may range from very simple to highly complex. Traders may need to fine tune the system to suit their specific needs and goals. Finding a little edge can lead to big rewards when dealing with the stock market. It is important to remember that a trading system that works for one person may not work for another. Novice traders may realize how hard it is to actually bring home healthy returns. Acquiring the necessary knowledge may take a long time, but putting in the effort and doing all the homework may help give the trader an advantage over the long run. Many successful stock market traders will be the first ones to admit that finding success is not going to happen overnight. Staying disciplined and being able to learn from mistakes can also go a long way when dealing with the ever-changing equity market landscape.



Q.i. Value

The Q.i. Value of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) is 76.00000. The Q.i. Value is another helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be.

The EBITDA Yield is a great way to determine a company’s profitability. This number is calculated by dividing a company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by the company’s enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The EBITDA Yield for Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) is -0.018948.

The Earnings to Price yield of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) is -0.721798. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance. Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. NYSE:RRTS is -0.091727. Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is 0.025107.

FCF Yield 5yr Avg

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) is -0.007799.

Price to book, Price to cash flow, Price to earnings

The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. The Price to Book ratio for Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. NYSE:RRTS is 1.682983. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) is -28.561053. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) is -1.385430. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

Value Comp 1 / Value Comp 2

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) is 61. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) is 72.

Volatility 12 m, 6m, 3m

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) is 93.936900. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) is 78.938400. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 88.496300.

MF Rank

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) is 14393. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

Piotroski F-Score

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) is 4. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Return on Assets

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) is -0.316260. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

As we move deeper into earnings season, investors and analysts will be closely watching which companies look they are getting things right. Many investors will be following which companies beat or miss the estimates by a wide margin. Large surprise factors can cause a stock to jump or fall shortly after the actual numbers are released. Investors may also be tracking which industry leaders come out on top during the latest round of earnings reports. Tracking the sectors that are poised for growth may help give the investor a good idea for the types of stocks they may want to add to the portfolio as we get closer to the end of the current calendar year.