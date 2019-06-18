Dividend Yield & Upside For Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Long term investors looking for stable stocks should take a look at Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). The stock currently provides a dividend yield of 1.51% for the Consumer Goods company. Sell-side analysts covering the shares are projecting that it will reach $30.82 within the next 12-18 months. This is a solid upside to a recent tick of $29.22.

On a consensus basis, analysts have a Buy/Sell rating of 2.80, which is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 represents a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. When it comes to securing profits in the stock market, investors may be trying to find a perfect system to help attain that goal. Dedicated investors may try strategies that have been passed on to them from other seasoned investors. Even after reading every piece of literature about investing, it might be hard to figure out which way is the best way to successfully conquer the market. Studying up on company fundamentals and following technical stock levels can be a good place to start, but creating and implementing a plan can be difficult. As we all know, markets change over time. What drives a market during one point in time may not drive the market at a future date. Knowing what to look for when studying technical levels or fundamentals may help lead down the path to increased profits. Many investors will choose to study the indicators with the highest probability of forecasting future market action.

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)’s stock was 23.71%. Over the last week of the month, it was -2.47%, 0.41% over the last quarter, and 16.28% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, Silgan Holdings Inc. stock’s -5.44% off of the high and 2.03% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -5.44% (High), 31.38%, (Low).

Fundamental analysis examines the financial elements of a company, for example; sales, cash flow, profit and balance sheet. These numbers are then crunched to create theoretical valuations of companies.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) is the earnings made by a company divided by their number of shares. EPS enables the earnings of a company to easily be compared to their competitors. The higher the number, the more profit per dollar is being made on investor capital. Silgan Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the trailing 12 months is 2.02. Their EPS should be compared to other companies in the Consumer Goods sector.

Price-to-Earnings Ratio is the current share price divided by annual earnings per share. P/E provides a number that details how many years of earnings it will take a stock to recoup the value of one share at current price levels. Easy to calculate and understand, P/E is an extremely common ratio that is used to compare valuations of stocks against each other relatively. Silgan Holdings Inc.’s P/E ratio is 14.50.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Technical analysts have little regard for the value of a company. They use historic price data to observe stock price patterns to predict the direction of that price going forward. Analysts use common formulas and ratios to accomplish this.

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)’s RSI (Relative Strength Index) is 40.80. RSI is a technical indicator of price momentum, comparing the size of recent gains to the size of recent losses and establishes oversold and overbought positions.

Investors may be taking a closer look stock market trends as we move into the second half of the year. Investors often have to grapple with the timing of selling a stock. After all the research is done and the portfolio is rounded out, the time will eventually come when decisions need to be made about whether to hold a winner or sell to lock up some profits. Often times, investors will hold on to a certain stock for much too long letting profits erode. Thinking that a hot stock will keep going higher and higher, may lead to lost profits further down the road. On the flip side, investors may become emotionally attached to a stock and not be able to part ways when the time has come. Avoiding the trap of waiting for a stock to bounce back and just break even can lead to the undoing of the portfolio. The belief that a particular stock will definitely come back to the buying level may leave investors out in the cold. Being able to keep the emotions in check and stay focused on the pertinent data, may help the stock portfolio thrive into the future.