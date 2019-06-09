Dividend Yield & Upside For First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME)

If investors are looking for a stable dividend stock with upside, First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) could be one that fits the bill. The stock currently provides a dividend yield of 2.52% for the Financial company. Sell-side analysts covering the shares are projecting that it will reach $44.29 within the next 12-18 months. This is a solid upside to a recent tick of $34.87. On a consensus basis, analysts have a Buy/Sell rating of 2.30, which is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 represents a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. From time to time, even solid companies may experience some sort of setback. Just because a company encounters one negative event, it might not be appropriate to sell the stock. Often times, the stock may still be valuable on a fundamental level, and there may be plenty of room for resurgence. When bad news hits, the stock price may be greatly impacted. Sometimes there can be an overexaggeration which leads to erroneous selling. This can in turn provide buying opportunities to those in the know. Investors who do the homework and closely examine the underlying numbers may put themselves in a good position when situation like this arise. Investors that are looking for longer term value may find that a panic sell-off is the perfect chance to get into a stock that has just suffered a temporary setback. Paying attention to these occurrences can greatly help the investor spot potential buying opportunities in the equity market.

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME)’s stock was 1.75%. Over the last week of the month, it was 4.87%, -10.77% over the last quarter, and -11.72% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, First Merchants Corporation stock’s -12.03% off of the high and 5.67% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -30.87% (High), 7.33%, (Low).

Fundamental analysis examines the financial elements of a company, for example; sales, cash flow, profit and balance sheet. These numbers are then crunched to create theoretical valuations of companies.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) is the earnings made by a company divided by their number of shares. EPS enables the earnings of a company to easily be compared to their competitors. The higher the number, the more profit per dollar is being made on investor capital. First Merchants Corporation’s EPS for the trailing 12 months is 3.26. Their EPS should be compared to other companies in the Financial sector.

Price-to-Earnings Ratio is the current share price divided by annual earnings per share. P/E provides a number that details how many years of earnings it will take a stock to recoup the value of one share at current price levels. Easy to calculate and understand, P/E is an extremely common ratio that is used to compare valuations of stocks against each other relatively. First Merchants Corporation’s P/E ratio is 10.70.

Technical analysts have little regard for the value of a company. They use historic price data to observe stock price patterns to predict the direction of that price going forward. Analysts use common formulas and ratios to accomplish this.

Investors may be trying to decide if it is the right time to enter the equity market. Stocks have been performing well of late, and investors may be eager to catch the next potential move higher. When looking to put money into the stock market, investors might be working hard to create a strategy and choose specific stocks to add to the portfolio. Building a strategy can be tough, but sticking to a strategy can be even tougher. Sticking to the game plan when markets are in flux can greatly improve the investor’s chances of succeeding in the market.

First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME)’s RSI (Relative Strength Index) is 45.17. RSI is a technical indicator of price momentum, comparing the size of recent gains to the size of recent losses and establishes oversold and overbought positions.

When dealing with the volatility and unpredictability of the stock market, investors may have to learn how to deal with their emotions. There are many factors that can have a big impact on the portfolio. Maintaining discipline can be one of the most important factors. From time to time, investors will be overcome by fear during a large market selloff. On the other side, investors may become extremely excited during a widespread market move to the upside. When these situations occur, investors tend to make better decisions if they are able to keep emotions out of play and stick to the original plan. Buying and selling at the wrong time can lead to portfolio underperformance, and it may damage investor confidence in the future.