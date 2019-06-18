Dividend Darling & Upside Potential For Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

If investors are looking for a stable dividend stock with upside, Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) could be one that fits the bill. The stock currently provides a dividend yield of 2.35% for the Industrial Goods company.

On a consensus basis, analysts have a Buy/Sell rating of 2.40, which is based on a 1 to 5 scale. The sell-side is projecting that it will reach $172.60 within the next 12 months. This is a solid upside to a recent bid of $161.65.

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)’s stock was 11.26%. Over the last week of the month, it was -0.84%, 1.70% over the last quarter, and 7.81% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, Snap-on Incorporated stock’s -7.10% off of the high and 7.23% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -14.68% (High), 19.48%, (Low).

Earnings Per Share (EPS) is the earnings made by a company divided by their number of shares. EPS enables the earnings of a company to easily be compared to their competitors. The higher the number, the more profit per dollar is being made on investor capital. Snap-on Incorporated’s EPS for the trailing 12 months is 12.23. Their EPS should be compared to other companies in the Industrial Goods sector.

Price-to-Earnings Ratio is the current share price divided by annual earnings per share. P/E provides a number that details how many years of earnings it will take a stock to recoup the value of one share at current price levels. Easy to calculate and understand, P/E is an extremely common ratio that is used to compare valuations of stocks against each other relatively. Snap-on Incorporated’s P/E ratio is 13.22.



Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)’s RSI (Relative Strength Index) is 51.93. RSI is a technical indicator of price momentum, comparing the size of recent gains to the size of recent losses and establishes oversold and overbought positions.

