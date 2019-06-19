Digging Into the Earnings & Quant Data For These Shares: Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG), Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX)

The EBITDA Yield is a great way to determine a company’s profitability. This number is calculated by dividing a company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by the company’s enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The EBITDA Yield for Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) is 0.051466.

As the next earnings season comes into focus, investors will be keeping watch on the performance of companies that they own. A company that continually exceeds earnings projections is most likely on the right track. On the other end of the spectrum, a company that frequently misses earnings projections might provide some insight to the fact that something isn’t right. Although it is important to keep track of earnings estimates and results, it shouldn’t be the only thing that the investor is looking at regarding the stock. Just because a company misses or beats expectations for one quarter may not mean anything super special. Tracking performance over a longer period of time can help paint the bigger picture of what is going on with the company. Sharp investors often have the ability to look deeper into the numbers to see the actual causes of an earnings hit or miss. Of course estimates are just that, estimates, and some analysts may be more accurate than others.



Piotroski F-Score

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) is 4. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock.

The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) is 50.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

Price Index

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) for last month was 1.02532. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) is 1.02804.

Another useful indicator to assist in detmining rank is the ERP5 Rank. This is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) is 18887. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

Looking further, the MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) is 3663. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

Earnings Yield

The Earnings to Price yield of Domain Holdings Australia Limited ASX:DHG is -0.084256. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance. Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for Domain Holdings Australia Limited ASX:DHG is 0.043924. Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) is .

ROIC

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) is 1.268815. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) is . This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) is .

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) is 61. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) is 57.

Investors are constantly looking to find winning stocks that have been largely overlooked. With markets still riding high, this may not be the easiest thing in the world right now. Finding those perfect stocks before they become household names may take a lot of research and homework. Many investors will apply various strategies for picking stocks. If there was one that worked for everybody, it would make things super easy. Of course, this is not the case. Obviously, there are no guarantees in the stock market. Some investors may only focus on the fundamentals of a company and completely ignore the technicals. Others may choose to only watch technicals and never take a look at the underlying company information. Combining both areas of research may help give a better feel of what is going on with the stock in the long term and the short term. Individual investors who manage their own portfolios may need to put in a lot more time than those who don’t. Successful investors often have an uncanny way of filtering out the noise and keeping their focus on the right information.

In terms of EBITDA Yield, Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX) currently has a value of 0.138807. This value is derived by dividing EBITDA by Enterprise Value.

Traders may be using technical analysis to help spot ideal entry and exit points. One idea behind technical analysis is that historical price movement trends have the ability to repeat themselves. Technical analysis involves the use of chart patterns to examine market movements and to help define trends. Trends in the stock market are not always easy to spot. Many chartists will strive to determine whether the trend is up, down, or sideways. After defining a trend, the technical analyst may look to see what type of timeframe the trend encompasses. Some traders will look to identify whether the trend is major or long-term, short-term, or intermediate. Being able to decipher what the data is saying may assist the trader with finding potential entry and exit points on a particular trade. There are many different indicators that can be employed when undertaking technical analysis. Many traders will do numerous chart studies to find out which indicator or indicators tend to project the most relevant trading assistance. Learning how to spot these trends might help the trader develop specific charting skills that will hopefully lead to future market success.

Another useful indicator to assist in detmining rank is the ERP5 Rank. This is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX) is 1778. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

Looking further, the MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX) is 4745. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

Piotroski F-Score

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX) is 6. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX) is 47.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX) for last month was 0.91304. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month.

If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX) is 0.60694.

Valuation

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX) presently has a current ratio of 1.99. The current ratio, also known as the working capital ratio, is a liquidity ratio that displays the proportion of current assets of a business relative to the current liabilities. The ratio is simply calculated by dividing current liabilities by current assets. The ratio may be used to provide an idea of the ability of a certain company to pay back its liabilities with assets. Typically, the higher the current ratio the better, as the company may be more capable of paying back its obligations.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX) is 18. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX) is 28.

The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. The Price to Book ratio for Mayne Pharma Group Limited ASX:MYX is 0.644300. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX) is 6.545129. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX) is 19.415954. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

FCF

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX) is 0.001906.

Investors are often dealing with the decision of whether to sell a stock that has been a solid performer or hold on to it for more profit. This can be almost as trying as deciding when to buy a certain stock. Once investors have latched on to a certain stock, they may find it hard to let go. On the flip side, investors may also have to deal with cutting ties with a losing stock. With both scenarios, it may be important for investors to try to keep emotion out of the decision making process. Investors may feel that giving up on a losing stock can be admitting that a mistake was made. No matter what the circumstance, not letting go of a losing stock may lead to poor portfolio performance in the long run. Constantly keeping a close watching on fundamental and technical data can provide important information needed to stay afloat in the equity markets.

