Digging Deeper into Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) has popped on trader’s radar as the share momentum has climbed above the Aroon Down key level of 70.

The “Aroon Indicator” is a popular member of the “Oscillator” family of technical indicators. Tushar Chanda developed the Aroon Indicator in 1995 to help traders determine the strength of a trend and whether pricing behavior was favoring a trend or sideways action. Traders use the “Up and Down” indicator lines to judge the strength of a trend, as absolute values signify strength, but simultaneous changes reflect a market that has yet to make up its mind. The Aroon Up trend when it reaches above 70 indicates that the uptrend is gaining momentum. Conversely when the Aroon Down indicator climbs above 70, bearish momentum is building.

Many new traders will jump right into the market without any concrete plan. They may be highly optimistic, but will soon realize that it takes more than optimism to secure profits in the stock market. Successful traders are usually good at having a backup plan for every trade. This may seem unnecessary to some, but when the harsh reality of a losing trade comes into the picture, it can be hard to rebound after taking a big hit. Rushing into trades to try and cover recent losses may also leave the trader on the outside looking in. Taking a rationalized approach may help the trader ride out the bumpy patches when they inevitably come.

Diving into some additional numbers, presently, Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 152.65. The CCI technical indicator can be used to help determine if a stock is overbought or oversold. CCI may also be used to help discover divergences that could possibly signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may offer an oversold signal.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 55.86, the 7-day sits at 67.54, and the 3-day is resting at 86.34 for Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular technical indicator. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day.

Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time. Currently, the 7-day moving average is sitting at 7.38.

Let’s take a further look at the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX measures the strength or weakness of a particular trend. Investors and traders may be looking to figure out if a stock is trending before employing a specific trading strategy. The ADX is typically used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) which point to the direction of the trend. The 14-day ADX for Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) is currently at 17.26. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend.