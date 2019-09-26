Digging Deeper into Shares of Daily Mail & General Trust Plc (DMGT.L)

Daily Mail & General Trust Plc (DMGT.L) shares are showing strong upward momentum according to the Aroon indicator as the reading has climbed above 70. With the strength building, investors might be taking a look at this name in conjuction with some other indicators.

The Aroon Oscillator was developed by Tushar Chande to highlight the start of a new trend and to measure trend strength. Chande first described the indicator in the September 1995 issue of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The Aroon indicator system consists of three lines: Aroon Up, Aroon Down, and the Aroon Oscillator which reflects the difference between the two. “Aroon” is a Sanskrit word meaning “dawn’s early light”.

Chande recommends the following signals:

Aroon Up level above 70 indicates a strong up-trend while Aroon Down above 70 indicates a strong down-trend. Aroon Up below 50 warns that the up-trend is weakening while Aroon Down below 50 signals that the down-trend is weakening. The two moving lower in close proximity indicates consolidation, and no clear trend.

For the novice investor, the stock market can sometimes be a scary place. Many investors may be ready to jump into the ring, but they might not have the proper training. Finding a stock market strategy that puts the investor on the winning side is not an easy task. There is a plentiful amount of information regarding the equity market. Knowing what information to focus on can be the key to sustained success. Investors who are able to sift through the noise and stick to a sturdy stock picking plan, may be in a much better position when tough portfolio decisions need to be made. Many investors will instinctually want to jump in to a stock that has taken off running. Sometimes this may work out positively, but it can also lead to significant losses and second guessing. If all the proper research is completed, investors may feel more at ease with their selections going forward. Of course there will be times when the research does not turn into expected profits, but knowing how to let go of those stocks may help the investor in the long run.

Turning to some additional technical indicators, at the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Daily Mail & General Trust Plc (DMGT.L) is standing at 38.32. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

What Is ADX?

The Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was created by J. Welles Wilder to help determine how strong a trend is. In general, a rising ADX line means that an existing trend is gaining strength. The opposite would be the case for a falling ADX line.

Looking further at additional technical indicators we can see that the 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) for Daily Mail & General Trust Plc (DMGT.L) is sitting at 15.15. CCI is an indicator used in technical analysis that was designed by Donald Lambert. Although it was originally intended for commodity traders to help identify the start and finish of market trends, it is frequently used to analyze stocks as well. A CCI reading closer to +100 may indicate more buying (possibly overbought) and a reading closer to -100 may indicate more selling (possibly oversold).

Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward. Shares of Daily Mail & General Trust Plc (DMGT.L) have a 7-day moving average of 833.00. Taking a glance at the relative strength indictor, we note that the 14-day RSI is currently at 56.06, the 7-day stands at 48.79, and the 3-day is sitting at 37.50.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings.

Many investors get into the stock market with unrealistic expectations. For whatever reason, they may have the mindset that snatching profits is easy. Thinking that profits can be doubled or tripled right away may lead the investor down the road of no return. Although the lucky few might hit some big winners right off the bat, these chances are quite low. Stocks tend to be volatile in the short-term. Unless investors have a game plan ready to capitalize on short-term movements, they may want to take a wider, longer-term approach. Trying to figure out which way the market will turn from one day to the next can be a highly frustrating procedure. Having the patience to thoroughly examine every trade can immensely boost the investor’s chances of surviving and thriving into the future.