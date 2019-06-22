Digging Deep into the 2.761410 ROIC Score For Just Eat plc (LSE:JE.)

Looking at some ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) numbers, Just Eat plc (LSE:JE.)’s ROIC Quality Score is 2.761410. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits. This formula is calculated by 5 year average Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) / Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The higher the ratio, the better as a higher score indicates a more stable return on invested capital.

Following all the swirling information about publically traded companies can be quite a task. Every day there may be new pieces of news that emerge about a specific company. The prudent investor is typically able to keep abreast of the information, but most importantly figure out what news is worth paying attention to, and what news should be filtered out. Keeping a sharp eye on earnings reports and fundamental company data can play a big part in picking the right stocks for the portfolio. Once the numbers have been crunched, investors should be able to see things a little bit clearer and know what the general feel for the stock is. Of course there will be stocks that look good after thorough examination but still fail to perform as expected.

Some of the best financial predictions are formed by using a variety of financial tools. Just Eat plc (LSE:JE.) has a Price to Book ratio of 5.397025. This ratio is calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a stock. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of 27.136093, and a current Price to Earnings ratio of 51.614358. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.

At the time of writing, Just Eat plc (LSE:JE.) has a Piotroski F-Score of 5. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Just Eat plc (LSE:JE.) currently has a Montier C-score of 3.00000. This indicator was developed by James Montier in an attempt to identify firms that were cooking the books in order to appear better on paper. The score ranges from zero to six where a 0 would indicate no evidence of book cooking, and a 6 would indicate a high likelihood. A C-score of -1 would indicate that there is not enough information available to calculate the score. Montier used six inputs in the calculation. These inputs included a growing difference between net income and cash flow from operations, increasing receivable days, growing day’s sales of inventory, increasing other current assets, decrease in depreciation relative to gross property plant and equipment, and high total asset growth.

The EBITDA Yield is a great way to determine a company’s profitability. This number is calculated by dividing a company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by the company’s enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The EBITDA Yield for Just Eat plc (LSE:JE.) is 0.037995.

The Price Range 52 Weeks is one of the tools that investors use to determine the lowest and highest price at which a stock has traded in the previous 52 weeks. The Price Range of Just Eat plc (LSE:JE.) over the past 52 weeks is 0.712000. The 52-week range can be found in the stock’s quote summary.

FCF

Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of Just Eat plc (LSE:JE.) is 0.540703. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow. The FCF Score of Just Eat plc (LSE:JE.) is 1.013933. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

GM Score

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of Just Eat plc (LSE:JE.) is 47.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

Investors who are able to wipe the slate clean and take a fresh look at a certain stock may be able to make more informed decisions that will hopefully lead to increased profits in the long-term. Figuring out when to sell an underperforming stock may end up being just as important as figuring out which stocks to buy. As the stock market continues to trade near record levels, investors will be closely following trading action heading into the latter half of the year. With many stocks reaching new highs, investors may need to make sure that they aren’t getting too overconfident with trades. When a few winning trades are strung together, investors may feel like they have the Midas touch and they can do no wrong. Nobody knows for sure how long stocks will stay in favor with investors. Keeping track of the portfolio’s contents can help when quick decisions need to be made. There may come a time when the tide turns and making a winning trade may seem impossible. Investors might want to have a plan in place in case of a sudden major market downturn. Keeping the portfolio stable during periods of market uncertainty may help prepare for unforeseen events in the future. Although there are many market enthusiasts that think the bull run may be on its last legs, there are just as many who believe that the best is yet to come, and there is much more room for stocks to climb.



Rank

The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of Just Eat plc (LSE:JE.) is 5712. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

Value

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Just Eat plc (LSE:JE.) is 67. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Just Eat plc (LSE:JE.) is 69.

There are many factors that can affect the health of a certain company. Because of this, it can be extremely difficult to find one single strategy that will prove successful in the stock market. Investors are able to study all the different data, but figuring out the relevant information can be a struggle. There is plenty of company information that can easily be measured such as revenue and profits. There are also elements that aren’t as easily computed such as reputation and competitive advantage. Finding a way to gather all the information and craft a strategy that incorporates all aspects of a company may be a challenge for investors. Because there is a highly inherent human element to picking stocks, price action may not follow expectations. Human emotion can reverse course rapidly over a short period of time. Investors need to always be prepared for market uncertainty while attempting to keep emotions in check.