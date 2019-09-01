Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is Under Analysts Radar as Broker Rating Hits 103

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) currently has an Average Broker Rating of 1.04. The ABR rank within the industry stands at 103. This number is based on the 24 sell-side firms polled by Zacks.



Each brokerage research report carries with it some form of recommendation. The brokerage firms may use different lingo for their rating systems (like saying Outperform instead of Buy), but they can all be properly sorted into our 5 level classification system that is now the industry standard. Each of the 5 classifications has a value associated with it to help compute the ABR.

As the name implies the ABR will show you the Average of Brokerage Recommendations on a given stock. The benefit is that you quickly get a snapshot of where Wall Street stands on a stock without having to read a mountain of research reports.



Broker recommendations are made by brokerage firms (for example, JP Morgan) and are not an outright recommendation to buy or sell a share, but instead give an indication of how the broker thinks the company will perform relative to its sector. Their recommendations are issued over a particular period of time. The recommendations provided in the Research Centre are shown on a 75 day rolling basis. Each brokerage firm has its own way of rating that may make it difficult to compare broker recommendations between the brokerage houses.

For example, at one brokerage “buy” may be the strongest recommendation, while at another “buy” could be second to a “strong buy” rating. The second-highest ratings also have a number of different other names: “accumulate”, “outperform”, “moderate buy” or “overweight”.

Analysts on a consensus basis are expecting that the stock will reach $147.83 within the year.

One of the most famous sayings in the stock market is “buy low, sell high”. This may seem like an oversimplified statement, but there are many novice investors who often do the complete opposite. Many investors may be looking too closely at stocks that have been on the rise, and they might not be checking on the underlying fundamental data. They may be hoping to ride the wave higher, but may end up shaking their heads. On the flip side, many investors may hold onto stocks for far too long after they have slipped drastically. Waiting for a bounce that may never come can cause frustration and plenty of second guessing. Successful investors are typically able to locate stocks that are undervalued at a certain price. This may take a lot of practice and dedication, but it may do wonders for the health of the portfolio.

Most recently Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) posted quarterly earnings of $1.7 which compared to the sell-side estimates of 1.74. The stock’s 12-month trailing earnings per share stands at $5.97. Shares have moved $-6.57 over the past month and more recently, $-3.47 over the past week heading into the earnings announcement. There are 16 analyst projections that were taken into consideration from respected brokerage firms.

Value investors may be scanning the shelves for bargain stocks. They may be looking to spot those shares that haven’t been doing a whole lot and are being generally overlooked by the investing world. Value investors may be searching for stocks with lower price to earnings ratios that possess higher dividend yields. Investors looking for growth stocks may be willing to shell out a little more for a stock that has the possibility of increasing EPS at a quicker pace. Some investors may favor one category of stocks over another, but they may need to find a combination at some point. As markets tend to move in cycles, it may be necessary to align the portfolio to the category that is best positioned to make consistent gains in the future.

Buy Ratings

24 analysts rate Diamondback Energy, Inc. a Buy or Strong Buy, which is 100% of all the analyst ratings.

Earnings

Research analysts are predicting that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will report earnings of $1.94 per share when the firm issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus earnings per share number according to data from Zack’s Research.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) closed the last session at $98.58 and sees an average of 2049394 shares trade hands in each session. The 52-week low of the stock stands at $85.67 while the current level stands at 20.2% of the 52-week High-Low range. Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved .53% over the past 12 weeks and 4.24% year to date.

Investors may be trying to define which trends will prevail in the second half of the year. As the markets continue to chug along, investors may be trying to maximize gains and become better positioned for success. Technical analysts may be studying different historical price and volume data in order to help uncover where the momentum is headed. Coming up with a solid strategy may take some time, but it might be well worth it in the long run. As we move deeper into the year, investors will be closely tracking the next few earnings periods. They may be trying to project which companies will post positive surprises.

This article is informational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell the stock.

