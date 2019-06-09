Dialing in the Numbers for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE): Change of -1.5543 Since the Bell

Equity market investing has a way of provoking strong emotions. When markets become frantic, investors may feel compelled to make decisions that they might not normally make. Having the proper perspective and staying focused can help the individual investor stay committed to the previously created plan. Trying to predict the day to day movements of the stock market can be extremely difficult. Even the top professionals may get thrown for a loop every now and then. Chasing winners and holding onto losers may be a recipe for portfolio disaster over the long run. Investors who are able to stay calm and think logically should be able to better position themselves when markets become stormy.

Technical analysis on the stock may include following the Keltner Channels indicator. Currently, the 20 day upper band is 134.5616418 for Sempra Energy(NYSE:SRE). The 20 day lower band is noted at 131.6618981. The KC indicator is considered a lagging indicator. Traders may use the values to help spot overbought and oversold conditions.

Putting a closer focus on shares of Sempra Energy(NYSE:SRE), we see that since the opening price of 136.0443, the stock has moved -1.5543. Tracking shares, we note that the consensus stock rating is Buy. Volume today clocks in around 303172. Over the course of the current session, the stock has topped out at 136.0443 and seen a low price of 134.37. Investors will be putting 8/7/2019 on the schedule as the company is slated to next report earnings around that date.

Traders following the Chaikin Money Flow indicator will note that the current 20 day reading is -0.14908908. The CMF value will fluctuate between 1 and -1. In general, a value closer to 1 would indicate higher buying pressure. A value closer to -1 would represent higher selling pressure.

Traders following the Hull Moving Average will note that the current level is 135.9708519. The calculation uses the weighted moving average and it puts the emphasis on recent prices over older prices.

Technical traders focusing on Donchian Channels will note that the 20 period lower band reading is currently 130.35. The 20 period upper band reading is 136.43. Donchian Channels can be used to gauge the volatility of a market. This is a banded indicator akin to Bollinger Bands.

Traders following the stock may be watching SMA or Simple Moving Average Levels. Many traders will be watching out for when the shorter-term averages cross above the longer-term averages as this may point to the start of an uptrend. Let’s look at the following SMA readings:

SMA 50 day: 130.904746

SMA 30 day: 132.8310767

SMA 200 day: 123.8055135

SMA 20 day: 132.92

SMA 100 day: 128.993173

SMA 10 day133.437

Taking a look at some historical highs and lows for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), we see that the all time high is currently 136.43, and the all time low is 13.875. Investors often pay added attention to a stock when it is nearing a historical high point or low point. For the last year, the high price is 136.43, and the low price stands at 100.5. For the last six months, the high was seen at 136.43, and the low was tracked at 104.88. If we move in closer, the three month high/low is 136.43/122.43, and the one month high/low is 136.43/125.01.

Traders have the ability to use a wide range of indicators when studying stocks. Each trader will typically find a few indicators that they heavily rely on. The Ichimoku Cloud indicator works to identify trend direction, gauge momentum, and identify trading opportunities based on crossovers. We can view some Ichimoku indicator levels below:

Ichimoku Lead 1: 129.205

Ichimoku Lead 2: 128.22

Ichimoku Cloud Base Line: 133.39

Ichimoku Cloud Conversion Line: 133.475

Stock analysis typically falls into two main categories. Some investors may prefer technical analysis, and others may prefer to study the fundamentals. Many investors will keep an eye on both. Technical analysis involves trying to project future stock price movements based on prior stock activity. Technicians strive to identify chart patterns and study other historical price and volume data. Technical investors look to identify trends when assessing a stock. The trend is typically considered to be the main direction of the share price. Trends are generally categorized as either up, down, or sideways. If a bullish trend is spotted, the trader may expect the upward trend to continue and thus try to capitalize on further upward action.