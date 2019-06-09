Dialing in the Numbers for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI): Change of -0.245 Since the Bell

When conducting stock analysis, investors have a wide array of various classifications to choose from. Growth stocks generally have the potential to produce above average profit growth and revenues. These types of stocks tend to expand quicker than the economy as a whole. Investors also have the option of adding cyclical stocks to the portfolio. Cyclicals are generally companies whose earnings and sales are highly correlated with that of the overall economy. When the economy is doing well, cyclical stocks may be more in favor. Investors may decide to go in another direction when the economy is dragging. When an economic downturn is underway, investors may choose to select defensive stocks. These types of stocks generally stand up well during down periods based on their insulation from the business cycle. Investors also have the option of purchasing foreign stocks to help add some diversity to the portfolio.

Traders have the ability to use a wide range of indicators when studying stocks. Each trader will typically find a few indicators that they heavily rely on. The Ichimoku Cloud indicator works to identify trend direction, gauge momentum, and identify trading opportunities based on crossovers. We can view some Ichimoku indicator levels below for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI):

Ichimoku Lead 1: 39.5025

Ichimoku Lead 2: 39.705

Ichimoku Cloud Base Line: 39.56

Ichimoku Cloud Conversion Line: 39.43

Technical traders focusing on Donchian Channels will note that the 20 period lower band reading is currently 38.83 on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). The 20 period upper band reading is 40.29. Donchian Channels can be used to gauge the volatility of a market. This is a banded indicator akin to Bollinger Bands.

Putting a closer focus on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI), we see that since the opening price of 39.895, the stock has moved -0.245. Tracking shares, we note that the consensus stock rating is Buy. Volume today clocks in around 279889. Over the course of the current session, the stock has topped out at 39.93 and seen a low price of 39.63. Investors will be putting 8/2/2019 on the schedule as the company is slated to next report earnings around that date.

Taking a look at some historical highs and lows for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI), we see that the all time high is currently 53.5, and the all time low is 24.21. Investors often pay added attention to a stock when it is nearing a historical high point or low point. For the last year, the high price is 40.69, and the low price stands at 31.19. For the last six months, the high was seen at 40.69, and the low was tracked at 31.19. If we move in closer, the three month high/low is 40.69/35.96, and the one month high/low is 40.29/38.72.

Technical analysis on the stock may include following the Keltner Channels indicator. Currently, the 20 day upper band is 39.98917814. The 20 day lower band is noted at 39.18861548. The KC indicator is considered a lagging indicator. Traders may use the values to help spot overbought and oversold conditions.

Traders following the Chaikin Money Flow indicator will note that the current 20 day reading is -0.14443292. The CMF value will fluctuate between 1 and -1. In general, a value closer to 1 would indicate higher buying pressure. A value closer to -1 would represent higher selling pressure.

Traders following the stock may be watching SMA or Simple Moving Average Levels. Many traders will be watching out for when the shorter-term averages cross above the longer-term averages as this may point to the start of an uptrend. Let’s look at the following SMA readings:

SMA 50 day: 39.64559

SMA 30 day: 39.54431667

SMA 200 day: 38.15655

SMA 20 day: 39.620225

SMA 100 day: 39.528283

SMA 10 day: 39.50595

Once the investor has calculated risk and decided on a suitable time horizon, they may be wondering how to best start doing research on particular stocks and the market in general. Working from the top and filtering down, investors may start by studying the overall economy, specific industries, and other markets. Economic trends can have an influence on company earnings, and it is generally beneficial to be aware of what is going on locally and around the globe. Individual investors may decide that they want to start from the bottom and work their way up. This may involve studying specific stocks and looking for ones that are strong, cheap, and solidly performing on the earnings front. Some individuals will combine both methods with the goal of understanding all aspects that could possibly affect the stock market.

Traders following the Hull Moving Average will note that the current level is 39.85231111. The calculation uses the weighted moving average and it puts the emphasis on recent prices over older prices.