Dexus (ASX:DXS)’s Cash Flow Difference of 0.41704 Year Over Year Is Worth Noting

Dexus (ASX:DXS) has seen year over year cash flow change of 0.41704. This is calculated as the one year percentage growth of the firm’s cash flow from operations from their publicly filed statement of cash flows. Cash reserves are an important element for an investor to consider when analyzing a stock. A continued reduction in cash flow could spell trouble for a firm while on the other hand solid continued cash flow growth should translate into stock growth.

Investors may be looking ahead to the next round of company earnings reports. Following the numbers may assist investors when attempting to do stock research. Many investors will closely follow the results to see how far off they are from the most recent analyst estimates. Analysts may be busy updating estimates before and after company earnings reports. Investors have the option of following analyst projections in order to help gauge how the sell-side is viewing company prospects. Many investors will also choose to follow analyst buy, sell, and price target recommendations.

Dexus (ASX:DXS) of the Real Estate Investment & Services sector closed the recent session at 13.610000 with a market value of $10318096.



Taking look at some key returns data we can note the following:

Dexus (ASX:DXS) has Return on Invested Capital of 0.078517, with a 5-year average of 0.061782 and an ROIC quality score of 6.286733. Why is ROIC important to potential investors? It’s one of the most fundamental metrics in determining the value of a firm’s shares. It helps potential investors determine if the company is using it’s invested capital to return profits.

Drilling down into some additional key near-term indicators we note that the Capex to PPE ratio stands at 0.277108 for Dexus (ASX:DXS). The Capex to PPE ratio shows you how capital intensive a company is. Stocks with an increasing (year over year) ratio may be moving to be more capital intensive and often underperform the market. Higher Capex also often means lower Free Cash Flow (Operating cash flow – Capex) generation and lower dividends as companies don’t have the cash to pay dividends if they are investing more in the business.

In addition to Capex to PPE we can look at Cash Flow to Capex. This ration compares a stock’s operating cash flow to its capital expenditure and can identify if a firm can generate enough cash to meet investment needs. Investors are looking for a ratio greater than one, which indicates that the firm can meet that need. Comparing to other firms in the same industry is relevant for this ratio. Dexus (ASX:DXS)’s Cash Flow to Capex stands at 165.239130.

Investors often have to figure out how aggressive they want to be when getting into the stock market. There are individuals who may have had some initial success based on random luck, but diving without preparation can leave investors on the short end of the stick in the long run. Investors may be tempted by the next hot stock that is being talked about around the water cooler. Investors might not realize how risky a certain stock may be, and they may find out that the over performer has already made the run. Doing all the homework may involve tracking technicals, fundamentals, current economic data, and earnings releases. Putting in the time to do the proper research may help the investor see profits down the road.

Near-Term Growth Drilldown

Now we’ll take a look at some key growth data as decimals. One year cash flow growth ratio is calculated on a trailing 12 months basis and is a one year percentage growth of a firm’s cash flow from operations. This number stands at 0.41704 for Dexus (ASX:DXS). The one year Growth EBIT ratio stands at 0.14731 and is a calculation of one year growth in earnings before interest and taxes. The one year EBITDA growth number stands at 0.14381 which is calculated similarly to EBIT Growth with just the addition of amortization.

Taking even a further look we note that the 1 year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Growth is at 0.42111. The one year growth in Net Profit after Tax is -0.05636 and lastly sales growth was 0.01512.

In looking at some Debt ratios, Dexus (ASX:DXS) has a debt to equity ratio of 0.34661 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of 0.207732. This ratio provides insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at 3.22801. This ratio reveals how easily a company is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. Dexus’s ND to MV current stands at 0.241167. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

Investors may be scouring the exchanges for the next breakout stock. With the next earnings season in focus, investors will be keeping their eyes open for names that have upside potential. Tracking earnings results can help the investor see how healthy the company is. Investors may choose to research companies that produce large earnings beats. Taking the time to fully research the fundamentals can help the investor start piecing together the puzzle. Although many investors may not feel comfortable making trades around earnings, they can prepare for the aftermath and set up a plan to proceed once the market settles.

50/200 Simple Moving Average Cross

Dexus (ASX:DXS) has a 1.12466 50/200 day moving average cross value. Cross SMA 50/200 (SMA = Simple Moving Average) and is calculated as follows:

Cross SMA 50/200 = 50 day moving average / 200day moving average. If the Cross SMA 50/200 value is greater than 1, it tell us that the 50 day moving average is above the 200 day moving average (golden cross), indicating an upward moving share price.

On the other hand if the Cross SMA 50/200 value is less than 1, this shows that the 50 day moving average is below the 200 day moving average (a death cross), and tells us that share prices has fallen recently and may continue to do so.

Investors are always looking to gain any possible advantage in the stock market. Knowing the various risk and return possibilities for various types of stocks can be critical to positive performance. Creating a balanced equity portfolio may be the essential first step when thinking about diving into the equity markets. Investors may come from all different types of backgrounds, and they may face completely different situations. Each investor may need to identify their objectives and try to figure out what’s best for their specific situation. Investors may want to take a conservative approach to the markets. Others will be looking to go in full throttle with a very aggressive plan. Whatever the choice, it is important to note that picking stocks based on previous returns will never guarantee future returns. Investors have many choices they can make when looking to purchase stocks. Figuring out levels of risk, expectations of returns, and the overall investment time horizon can all play a big part in crafting the initial plan.