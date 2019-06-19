Detour Gold Corp (DGC.TO) Relative Momentum Indicator Trending Higher

Investors and paying cloes attention to shares of Detour Gold Corp (DGC.TO) as the Relative Momentum Indicator or RMI has been spotted trending higher over the past week. As momentum builds for the shares, we will watch to see if the price moves into overbought territory.

The Relative Momentum Index was introduced by Roger Altman, was publishing in 1993 in the Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The RMI aims to iimprove upon the widely used Relative Strength Indicator, identifying when shares reach oversold or overbought range. The difference is in the “look back” period. The standard RSI compares the current close with the close 1 day ago. The RMI allows you to vary the number of days used to look back.

Investors are constantly hunting for bargains when picking stocks. There may be times when a particular stock might be flying under the radar, but is usually only a matter of time before someone catches on. Investors might be widening their stock focus to find these undervalued names. This may include small caps, foreign stocks, or stocks that just haven’t become household names. Expanding the scope of interest may help the investor discover areas of future opportunity. Although there are plenty of investors who will stick to the solid, historically steady stocks, there are plenty more that are searching for that next big winner that will give the portfolio a big bump.

Turning to some additional key technicals, Detour Gold Corp (DGC.TO)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is currently sitting at -9.59. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold.

We can also take a look at the Average Directional Index or ADX of Detour Gold Corp (DGC.TO). The ADX is used to measure trend strength. ADX calculations are made based on the moving average price range expansion over a specified amount of time. ADX is charted as a line with values ranging from 0 to 100. The indicator is non-directional meaning that it gauges trend strength whether the stock price is trending higher or lower. The 14-day ADX presently sits at 33.15. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend. At the time of writing, the 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is 159.54. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average.

A commonly used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to assist the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA for Detour Gold Corp (DGC.TO) is sitting at 11.76. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements.

The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI is presently standing at 78.45, the 7-day is 88.39, and the 3-day is resting at 96.66.

Even extremely solid stocks can sometimes face setbacks. There is no shortage of news regarding publically traded companies, and investors often have the tricky job of deciding what information is worth taking a closer look at. Making trading decisions based on one piece of data may not be the optimal course of action. When there is negative information about a company, investors may be quick to sell without looking deeper into the numbers. On the flip side, investors may be super quick to buy on good news without fully researching the stock.