Despite overall drop, violent and cyber crime on the rise in Israel

By Larry Jones / May 27, 2019 at 9:20 pm

Overall crime in Israel has dropped in the past two years, but violent and cyber crime has increased, Israel Hayom reported Thursday.

In 2018, cases for assault and assault resulting in bodily harm rose to 58,965, up from 57,902 the previous year, representing an increase of almost 2%. Murder cases, however, decreased to 103 instances, compared to 135 murders in 2017. Cyber crime was on the increase in 2018 as well, with almost 1500 cases opened, and increase of almost 18% from 2017. A source quoted by Israel Hayom blamed the increase on the widespread use of social media.

Cases opened involving public disturbances stood at 121,055.

In 12,758 of the cases opened in 2018, which included charges of incitement, illegal presence in Israel and rock throwing, security and defense services had to get involved.

Prostitution, narcotics offenses and other cases of moral turpitude made up just over 38,000 cases opened in 2018. Fraud charges including forgery, financial exploitation made up 15,561 cases.

Israel Police opened a total of 321,171 criminal cases in 2018, while in 2017, the number of new cases stood at 329,382 a drop of 2.5%.

Police said the crime decrease is due to improved technology and changes to the way crime is assessed.

