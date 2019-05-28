Dershowitz: ‘Stop Weaponizing Constitution for Partisan Advantage‘

By Larry Jones / May 28, 2019 at 7:20 am

Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz warned Democrats they are seeking to go above the law when it comes to trying to impeach President Donald Trump.

Dershowitz made his remarks in a column posted Thursday on the

“The mantra invoked by those Democrats who are seeking to impeach President Donald Trump is that “No one is above the law,” he wrote. “That, of course, is true, but it is as applicable to Congress as it is to the president.

“Those members of Congress who are seeking to impeach the president, even though he has not committed any of the specified impeachable offenses set out in the Constitution, are themselves seeking to go above the law.”

He noted that under the Constitution, a president’s impeachable actions must consist of “treason, bribery or other high crimes of misdemeanors.”

“Yet Democrats who are now seeking to impeach the president, despite the absence of impeachable offenses, are trying to do precisely what the Framers of the Constitution forbade them from doing: mainly exercising control over a president that is not authorized in the Constitution itself,” he said.

He maintained the time “has come to stop weaponizing the Constitution for partisan advantage.”

“No one is above the law, but no one is beneath the legal protection of the law as well,” he said. “Both parties should operate within the law for the benefit of the American people.”