Denny’s Corporation (DENN): Time To Double Down? Value Composite in Focus As It Hits 41

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Denny’s Corporation (DENN) has a Value Composite score of 41. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 33. Switching out the sixth ratio with Buyback Yield we can calculate the VC3 score which stands at 29. As with the VC1 and VC2, companies are put into groups from 1 to 100 for each ratio and the individual scores are summed up. This total score is then put into groups again from 1 to 100. 1 is cheap, 100 is expensive.

With the stock market still cranking along, new investors may be wondering if they are too late to join the party. Picking stocks when everything is on the up can be much easier than trying to find winners when the markets sour. Taking a ride on the stock market roller coaster can indeed provide many ups, but also just as many downs. If there was a sure fire stock picking method that always produced winners, the ride would no doubt be smooth but much less thrilling. There is plenty of information available about publically traded companies that investors can use to make better informed stock picks. However, the challenge for the individual investor becomes figuring out how to best use the information at hand in order to select winners. Navigating the equity markets can seem daunting at times. Finding ways to filter out the important data from the unimportant data can make a big difference in sustaining profits into the future. As we move into the second half of the year, investors will be watching to see which way the momentum shifts and if stocks are still primed to move higher.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Denny’s Corporation (DENN), we can see that the 24 month volatility stands at 25.616, the 12 month volatility is presently 28.0014. The 6 month volatility is 20.6354, and the 3 month is spotted at 20.6497. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

After a recent scan, we can see that Denny’s Corporation (DENN) has an Earnings Yield of 0.060731 and a five year earnings mark of 0.037614. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use earnings yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for Denny’s Corporation (DENN) is 0.484949. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC 5 year mark of Denny’s Corporation (DENN) is 0.531292. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets).

Ratios

The External Financing Ratio of Denny’s Corporation (DENN) is 0.237448.

This factor was introduced by Richard Tortoriello, a senior quantitative analyist for S&P Capital IQ. He authored a book on quantitative analysis: Quantitative Strategies for Achieving Alpha (2009, McGraw Hill). In this book, he identified the External Financing Ratio as a factor that is very good at predicting investment underperformance.

Formula:

External finance ratio=(Total Assets-Total Assets y-1-Cash Flow from Operations)Total Assets”> External finance ratio = ( Total Assets − Total Assets y-1 − Cash Flow from Operations ) divided by Total Assets



Gross Margin Score

Stock Market followers may also be following some quality ratios for Denny’s Corporation (DENN). Robert Novy-Marx, a professor at the university of Rochester, discovered that gross profitability – a quality factor – has as much power predicting stock returns as traditional value metrics. He found that while other quality measures had some predictive power, especially on small caps and in conjunction with value measures, gross profitability generates significant excess returns as a stand alone strategy, especially on large cap stocks.The Gross profitability for (DENN) is 0.505776.

Net Debt to Market Cap



This ratio gives a sense of how much debt a company has relative to its market value. Companies with high debt levels compared to their peers can be volatile. We calculate it as follows:

Net Debt to Market Cap=(Total Debt-Cash and ST Investments)Market Cap”> Net Debt to Market Cap = ( Total Debt − Cash and ST Investments ) divided by Market Cap



Denny’s Corporation (DENN) currently has a net debt to market cap ratio of 0.29168.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Denny’s Corporation (DENN) for last month was 1.079504. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Denny’s Corporation (DENN) is 1.537304.

Successful investors are typically well aware of portfolio holdings at any given time. They tend to regularly review the portfolio to make sure that the combination of stocks is in line with goals and contributing to the outlined strategy. There may be times when everything seems to be in order after a thorough portfolio review. Other times, there may be a few changes that can be made. Maybe there are one or two names that have been over performing providing a big boost to the portfolio. On the other end, there could be a few stocks that are impacting the portfolio in a negative way and they may need to be addressed. Although constant portfolio monitoring may not be overly necessary for longer-term investors, regular portfolio examination is generally considered to be a good idea.

