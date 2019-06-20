Delving Into The Numbers For Raven Industries, Inc. (NasdaqGS:RAVN), Bure Equity AB (publ) (OM:BURE)

The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. The Price to Book ratio for Raven Industries, Inc. NasdaqGS:RAVN is 4.034432. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for Raven Industries, Inc. (NasdaqGS:RAVN) is 20.642607. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for Raven Industries, Inc. (NasdaqGS:RAVN) is 29.426634. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

When the stock market starts to get volatile, investors might start getting worried about their investments. The natural response is to do something about it and take some action. Sometimes this may be necessary, but sometimes the best way to deal with volatility may be to wait it out and stay the course. It can be scary to watch the portfolio decline, and nobody wants to see their stocks taking a nosedive. Although there is no foolproof strategy to ride out market downturns, investors often agree that having a diversified stock portfolio may be the most logical defense.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Raven Industries, Inc. (NasdaqGS:RAVN) is 0.124221. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Raven Industries, Inc. (NasdaqGS:RAVN) is 4. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NasdaqGS:RAVN). The name currently has a score of 32.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

Raven Industries, Inc. (NasdaqGS:RAVN) has a current MF Rank of 5330. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

Further, we can see that Raven Industries, Inc. (NasdaqGS:RAVN) has a Shareholder Yield of 0.011432 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of 0.00777. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Raven Industries, Inc. (NasdaqGS:RAVN) has a Value Composite score of 57. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 52.

Volatility/PI

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Raven Industries, Inc. (NasdaqGS:RAVN) is 35.033000. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Raven Industries, Inc. (NasdaqGS:RAVN) is 32.296300. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 29.372800.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Raven Industries, Inc. (NasdaqGS:RAVN) for last month was 1.01952. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Raven Industries, Inc. (NasdaqGS:RAVN) is 0.90497.

Investors may be looking ahead to the next round of company earnings reports. Following the numbers may assist investors when attempting to do stock research. Many investors will closely follow the results to see how far off they are from the most recent analyst estimates. Analysts may be busy updating estimates before and after company earnings reports. Investors have the option of following analyst projections in order to help gauge how the sell-side is viewing company prospects. Many investors will also choose to follow analyst buy, sell, and price target recommendations.



The Price to Book ratio for Bure Equity AB (publ) OM:BURE is 0.999619. The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for Bure Equity AB (publ) (OM:BURE) is 17.206481. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for Bure Equity AB (publ) (OM:BURE) is 3.506722. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

Diversification can be an important aspect of any investor’s portfolio. Investors may choose to spread out stock holdings between foreign stocks and stocks with different market capitalizations. Investors may have to first become aware of the risk associated with owning a wide variety of stocks. Owning stocks that belong to different industries may also be a help to the success of the portfolio. Often times, sectors may trade off being market leaders. Owning all one sector may leave too much risk exposed if the sector suddenly tanks and falls out of favor with investors. Investors may need to occasionally do a strategic review of the equity portion of the portfolio. Knowing exactly what is held may help the investor when the time comes to make some adjustments.

Bure Equity AB (publ) (OM:BURE) has a current MF Rank of 469. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Bure Equity AB (publ) (OM:BURE) is 0.383628. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Bure Equity AB (publ) (OM:BURE) is 8. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Further, we can see that Bure Equity AB (publ) (OM:BURE) has a Shareholder Yield of 0.017402 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of 0.02001. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Volatility/PI

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Bure Equity AB (publ) (OM:BURE) is 30.676000. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Bure Equity AB (publ) (OM:BURE) is 28.242300. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 27.929200.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Bure Equity AB (publ) (OM:BURE) for last month was 1.03643. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Bure Equity AB (publ) (OM:BURE) is 1.62768.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Bure Equity AB (publ) (OM:BURE) has a Value Composite score of 18. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 17.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Bure Equity AB (publ) (OM:BURE). The name currently has a score of 8.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

Investors might be trying to figure out the best way to approach the stock market. After creating a plan that includes a list of stocks to purchase, investors may be looking to gauge the best time to enter the trade. With markets still cruising along at high altitudes, investors may be worried about buying at the top. Most individuals would probably agree that getting out before the market drops would be the best play. Obviously this is much easier said than done. If the warning signs were blatant, everyone would know exactly when to sell and when to re-buy. When the stock market has a big decline, the natural instinct is generally to sell in order to protect gains or eliminate further losses. Trying to time the market can have negative implications for investors who are not prepared to handle extremely volatile market conditions. Being prepared for any sudden change in the overall economy or stock market conditions may help the investor stay afloat for the long haul.

