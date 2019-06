Delving into Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS): From Top to Bottom

Are shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) ready to make a move? Increased volatility and interest from bargain investors have put the stock on a number of investor’s watchlists of late. The stock is pricing at $89.26 after moving 2.05% from the opening bell.

As we move into the second half of the year, investors will be keeping a close watch on their portfolios. There are plenty of financial gurus who are predicting the end of the bull market run, and there are plenty on the other side who believe that stocks are bound for greater heights. Whichever way the markets go, investors will need to watch which companies are hitting their marks on the earnings front. Investors may closely follow sell-side analyst estimates. It is important to remember that analyst projections are just that, projections. Following analyst expectations can provide a good glimpse into company actions, but strictly following what the analysts are saying may lead to difficulty in the future. Doing careful and extensive individual stock research may provide the investor with a more robust scope with which to successfully trade the market.

Here we’ll take a quick glance at how the stock price is currently trading in relation to some of its simple moving averages. At current levels, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) shares have been seen trading 3.03% away from the 20-day moving average. The stock has been recently separated from the 50-day moving average by 0.29%. Using a broader approach, shares have been trading 6.39% off of the 200-day moving average. After the latest check-in, company stock is -6.01% off of the 50 day high and 8.04% away from the 50 day low price.

Analysts are predicting earnings per share growth of 59.20% for the current year. The earnings per share growth over the next five years are expected to be 4.09%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has had earnings per share growth of 16.20% over the past five years.

Investors often have a large selection of stocks to research when looking to add to the portfolio. Investors have the ability to employ many different strategies to help beat the stock market. In the end, the main goal is typically to maximize profits while minimizing risk. Investors commonly strive to diversify the portfolio in order to minimize risk. Most serious investors are well aware of the risks when entering the equity market. Investors may choose to own stocks across multiple industries to keep from having all the eggs in one basket. Others may choose companies of different size, and even delve into foreign markets. Finding those hidden gems in the stock market may not be the easiest of chores. Investors may have to spend many hours doing the research and crunching the numbers.

Currently the return on equity is 13.50% and its debt to equity is 0.45. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a total market cap of $6042.90, a gross margin of 28.40% while the profit margin is 5.60% and the ROI is 10.60%.

In terms of performance, we can pore into the stats for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). The stock is 25.42% since the start of 2017. Over the past week, shares are 0.18%. Moving out to look at the previous month performance, the stock is at 1.76%. For the quarter, performance is at 0.37%. During the past six months, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)’s stock has been 20.57% and -5.04% for the last 12 months.