Del Frisco`s Restrnt (DFRG) Shares Drop -27.39%

Del Frisco`s Restrnt shares are showing negative momentum over the past 13 weeks as the stock has clocked in with losses of -27.39%. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved 0.16% over the past 4-weeks, -12.14% over the past half year and -53.41% over the past full year. More recently, Del Frisco`s Restrnt has moved -9.29 for the week.



Del Frisco`s Restrnt (DFRG) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -49.44. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

When focusing on technical stock analysis, traders and investors may choose to study the ATR or Average True Range. The present 14-day ATR for Del Frisco`s Restrnt (DFRG) is currently standing at 0.53. The ATR basically measures the volatility of a stock on a day-to-day basis. The average true range is typically based on 14 periods and may be calculated daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday. The ATR is not considered a directional indicator, but it may reflect the strength of a particular move.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Del Frisco`s Restrnt (DFRG) is sitting at 23.39. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 45.57, the 7-day stands at 41.26, and the 3-day is sitting at 29.75. Many investors look to the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of a particular stock to help identify overbought/oversold conditions. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s. Wilder laid out the foundation for future technical analysts to further investigate the RSI and its relationship to underlying price movements. Since its inception, RSI has remained very popular with traders and investors. Other technical analysts have built upon the work of Wilder. The 14-day RSI is still a widely popular choice among technical stock analysts.

Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Del Frisco`s Restrnt (DFRG)’s Williams %R presently stands at -48.49. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

