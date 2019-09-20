Dcc Plc (DCC.L) Chikou Pounds Ahead of the Tenkan

Dcc Plc (DCC.L) are under the spotlight as the Chikou span line has crossed above the Tenkan line. The Ichimoku signals, indeed all Ichimoku elements, should never be taken in isolation, but considered in the context of the overall chart. Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is a visual technical analysis system and the charts are designed to be considered in their entirety, with regard given to the relationships between all of the elements, including the price. As such, Ichimoku is not suitable for automated or “single event” decision making. If the current close price (as depicted by the chikou span) is lower than the price of 26 periods ago, that would indicate that there is a potential for more bearish price action to come, since price tends to follow trends. Conversely, if the current closing price is above the price of 26 periods ago, that would then indicate the possibility for more bullish price action to follow.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Dcc Plc (DCC.L) is standing at 15.97. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

What Is ADX?

The Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was created by J. Welles Wilder to help determine how strong a trend is. In general, a rising ADX line means that an existing trend is gaining strength. The opposite would be the case for a falling ADX line.

Looking further at additional technical indicators we can see that the 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) for Dcc Plc (DCC.L) is sitting at -18.71. CCI is an indicator used in technical analysis that was designed by Donald Lambert. Although it was originally intended for commodity traders to help identify the start and finish of market trends, it is frequently used to analyze stocks as well. A CCI reading closer to +100 may indicate more buying (possibly overbought) and a reading closer to -100 may indicate more selling (possibly oversold).

Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward. Shares of Dcc Plc (DCC.L) have a 7-day moving average of 7083.43. Taking a glance at the relative strength indictor, we note that the 14-day RSI is currently at 56.35, the 7-day stands at 53.85, and the 3-day is sitting at 48.03.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings.

