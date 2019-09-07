Day of Reckoning? Share update on NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSX:NG) as PCF Moves to -263.325468

The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. The Price to Book ratio for NovaGold Resources Inc. TSX:NG is 15.483427. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSX:NG) is -263.325468. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSX:NG) is -21.733101. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

Most people highly dislike losing. This is no different for individuals trading the stock market. Successful traders tend to be highly adept at managing risk and creating detailed trading plans. Consistently beating the market is no easy task. Many traders and investors will spend countless hours trying to figure it all out. Some people will continue to do their homework and put in the required time and effort. Others may burn out hot and fast wondering what happened. Markets can be cruel, and being prepared for various scenarios can help the trader better manage the trading seas when markets become rocky.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSX:NG), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 35.415900. The 6 month volatility is 37.642200, and the 3 month is spotted at 42.480500. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSX:NG) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.77213. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 2.04565, the 24 month is 1.70780, and the 36 month is 1.22367. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.60034, the 3 month is 1.66844, and the 1 month is currently 1.05730.

Valuation Ratios

Looking at some ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) numbers, NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSX:NG)’s ROIC is -0.182839. The ROIC 5 year average is -0.065639 and the ROIC Quality ratio is -13.740423. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits. In terms of EBITDA Yield, NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSX:NG) currently has a value of -0.007702. This value is derived by dividing EBITDA by Enterprise Value.

The Price to Book ratio (Current share price / Book value per share) is a good valuation measure you can use to find undervalued investment ideas. A low Price to Book could indicate that the shares are undervalued in their industry. Generally speaking a P/B ratio under 1 is considered low and is best used in relation to asset-heavy firms. At the time of writing NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSX:NG) has a price to book ratio of 15.483427.

Investors are usually trying to take advantage of every possible market scenario. Tracking the market from many different angles can help the investor put together the big stock market picture. Many investors have the tendency to get caught up in all the headlines and news of the day. Sometimes that news will be relevant, but other times it will just be noise. Everyone has an opinion on where the stock market is headed, but nobody knows for sure. Studying the fundamentals and pertinent economic numbers can provide a solid foundation for investors to build from.

The Leverage Ratio of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSX:NG) is 0.314167. Leverage ratio is the total debt of a company divided by total assets of the current and past year divided by two. Companies take on debt to finance their day to day operations. The leverage ratio can measure how much of a company’s capital comes from debt. With this ratio, investors can better estimate how well a company will be able to pay their long and short term financial obligations.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSX:NG) is -0.277201. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSX:NG) is 74. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSX:NG) is 74.

Some investors may be bemoaning the stock choices they have made over the last year. Crafting a detailed plan may help with turning things around. The stock market is still running at high levels and investors need to be able to make every trade count. The next couple of weeks may be a great time for investors to review the portfolio and make some adjustments for the last few months of the year. Most investors realize that there are no certainties when it comes to stock market investing. Investors who make the proper preparations and put in the extra time may be able to get themselves headed on the right track to realizing profits.

At the time of writing, NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSX:NG) has a Piotroski F-Score of 2. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

At times, stock market volatility can wreak havoc on investors. When the market becomes highly volatile, investors may get the jitters and think they need to rush to action. In the heat of the moment, it can be tricky to see the clear skies in the distance. Investors may be best served at times to just let the cards fall where they may and not try to be a hero and drastically change the portfolio. Following a solid plan may allow investors to lay off the gas when times get tough. If the research is well done and the plan is in place, sticking to the plan might be the call. Of course nobody wants to see a significant drop in the value of stocks that they own. Being able to see the overall picture when the markets become turbulent may allow the investor to move forward with confidence.