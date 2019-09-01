Dätwyler Holding Inc. (SWX:DAE) Has Posted YoY Profits of -0.06170

Investors looking to measure the profitability of Dätwyler Holding Inc. (SWX:DAE) should take note of the one year net profit growth ratio of -0.06170. Ultimately profitability is the metric that matters for a firm and it’s investors. Companies able to post consistent profits likely will see consistent share price growth as well.



Dätwyler Holding Inc. (SWX:DAE) shares currently have a 125/250 day adjusted slope average of -0.18231. The Adjusted Slope 125/250d indicator is equal to the average annualized exponential regression slope, over the past 125 and 250 trading days, multiplied by the coefficient of determination (R2). This indicator is useful in helping find shares that have been on a consistent upward direction over the past six months to a year. Generally speaking, the higher the 125/250 value the better as this would indicate a consistent increase closely correlates to the actual stock price.

Dätwyler Holding Inc. (SWX:DAE) of the General Industrials sector closed the recent session at 152.800000 with a market value of $2647552.



In looking at some Debt ratios, Dätwyler Holding Inc. (SWX:DAE) has a debt to equity ratio of 0.36307 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of 0.233268. This ratio provides insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at 0.73235. This ratio reveals how easily a company is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. Dätwyler Holding Inc.’s ND to MV current stands at 0.047929. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

Dätwyler Holding Inc. (SWX:DAE) has a current suggested portfolio rate of 0.03450 (as a decimal) ownership. Target weight is the volatility adjusted recommended position size for a stock in your portfolio. The maximum target weight is 7% for any given stock. The indicator is based off of the 100 day volatility reading and calculates a target weight accordingly. The more recent volatility of a stock, the lower the target weight will be. The 3-month volatility stands at 29.140400 (decimal). This is the normal returns and standard deviation of the stock price over three months annualized.

Dätwyler Holding Inc. (SWX:DAE) has a 1.01140 50/200 day moving average cross value. Cross SMA 50/200 (SMA = Simple Moving Average) and is calculated as follows:

Cross SMA 50/200 = 50 day moving average / 200day moving average. If the Cross SMA 50/200 value is greater than 1, it tell us that the 50 day moving average is above the 200 day moving average (golden cross), indicating an upward moving share price.

On the other hand if the Cross SMA 50/200 value is less than 1, this shows that the 50 day moving average is below the 200 day moving average (a death cross), and tells us that share prices has fallen recently and may continue to do so.

