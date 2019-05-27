Daniella Pick-Tarantino touts Jerusalem Film Festival

By Larry Jones / May 27, 2019 at 8:40 pm

Daniella Pick-Tarantino, the new wife of legendary Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino, is getting into the movie promoting business. Specifically, promoting the upcoming Jerusalem Film Festival, slated for this summer.

Pick-Tarantino appears in a clip released this week advertising a student pass for the festival. In the minute-long video, Pick-Tarantino, 35, plays a student saying no to an increasingly ridiculous list of festival suggestions (pineapple strokers, printed A4 paper; bag lickers) with the English phrase “no thanks I’ll pass,” before getting excited about a student pass to the upcoming Jerusalem Film Festival.

A post shared by () on May 22, 2019 at 5:18am PDT

The Zivlin ad agency said Pick-Tarantino – a singer and model and the daughter of Israeli rock legend Zvika Pick – traveled to Israel from LA specifically to film the campaign.

The campaign was released the very week that the new Tarantino couple – who wed in November – hit the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

At a press conference for his new film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino, 56, was asked this week how he would “take stock” of his life and career.

Quentin Tarantino reveals he just got married six months ago — Variety ()

“I can honestly say that my taking stock is different than it would have been three years ago… because I just got married six months ago,” he said. “And I’ve never done that before and now I know why: I was waiting for the perfect girl.”

The famed director was criticized over his answer to a separate question, about the minimal speaking role given to actress Margot Robbie in his latest film.

“Well I just reject your hypothesis,” he retorted.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content.